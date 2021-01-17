These ‘American Idol’ Alums Are Now Married

Two former American Idol contestants have fallen in love, and they now have the ring to prove it!

Contestants Kat Luna and Alex Garrido auditioned as a pair last season, and just tied the knot on Friday, according to Yahoo.com.

In an October interview with People, Garrido shared of the engagement, “I pondered a lot about when would be the right time to propose to Kat.”

He added that the two went to Miami, where their families live, to shoot a music video when he thought of the idea to bring both of their relatives to Nashville. He suggested the music duo record an acoustic version of the song “Make Me Make You” which is when he ended up proposing.

Garrido explained, “Kat and I performed the song in the live room and during the bridge of the song I dropped down on one knee and popped the question in front of our family and friends… I told her how much I loved her and how I want to always be the best man that I can be for her.”

He added, “It was a powerful moment proposing in the same room where our careers in Nashville started… Not to mention some of our favorite musicians performed in that same room like John Mayer and Chris Stapleton. “

How Far Did They Get on the Show?

When the pair auditioned for American Idol they advanced to the second round, where Garrido was eliminated. Luna, however, advanced to the third round as a soloist.

She previously told People, “Since American Idol, our love for music and one another has continued to grow stronger. After getting off the show, we started writing more songs together.”

According to the outlet, the couple has actually signed a publishing deal since their appearance on the singing reality series.

The Wedding

The two married at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tennessee, according to People. The bride told the outlet, “We chose Cactus Creek Barn because we both have always dreamed of having a barn wedding. Most couples that come from Miami usually go for a beach wedding, but we have always had a different idea of how we wanted our dream wedding to look… We really wanted an atmosphere that made everyone feel like they’re at an intimate celebration in our own home.”

Luna wore an Essence gown for the ceremony. She told People, “I tried on about seven dresses until I finally said yes to the dress.”

The couple explained they were very aware of everyone’s safety and had multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue. In addition, individually-wrapped masks were available to everyone.

“COVID didn’t really change our plans that much,” Luna told People. “We already had an intimate wedding idea with a reduced guest list and an outdoor barn venue.”

The ceremony was officiated by Garrido’s godfather and uncle, Pastor Frank Lopez. And what made the night all the more special was that Garrido surprised Luna with a song he wrote for her.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face