‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Hits Out at Haters Online

American Idol season five runner-up Katharine McPhee is no stranger to the spotlight, but since she married record producer and musician David Foster, she’s received hate online for their age difference.

During an episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, McPhee opened up about her relationship and how she deals with the hate she often receives because of her relationship. She also offered advice on how to deal with trolls.

“Every once in a while it feels good to give [trolls on social media] the finger,” she shared. “But for the most part, we really don’t care. David will say every once in a while, ‘Eventually, we’re just going to look normal to people.”

McPhee Says People Like to Label Situations

McPhee, who has developed an acting and singing career following her time on American Idol, said that people like to label situations even if they don’t really understand it. She said on the podcast that she thinks people think younger women only seek out older men when it benefits them in some way.

“There’s such a stigma,” she started. “I mean, I get it, we all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and go, I think, a judgment. I get the judgement initially, but things are never as they appear.”

She added, “The perception of what people try to create, especially with the women, it’s always the woman’s fault. It’s the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he’s had success and she wants this, that. I mean, our story’s been the complete opposite.”

McPhee and Foster Have Been Married Since 2019

McPhee and Foster initially met in 2006, according to People. They were not immediately a match, however, as McPhee married Nick Cokas in February 2008. She was married to Cokas until filing for divorce in May 2014.

McPhee and Foster were first spotted out as a romantic couple in May 2017, but they didn’t address rumors of their relationship until September 2017 when Foster’s daughter Erin posted a photo saying she was excited about her new stepmom.

“She’s amazing,” Erin told People in 2017. “I really like her. She’s awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

McPhee finally addressed the relationship in December 2017, saying that “people can say whatever they want” about their age gap, and the relationship was officially confirmed in 2018.

McPhee and Foster got engaged in Italy in July 2018, according to People. When it comes to their 34-year age gap, McPhee said it doesn’t bother her and people might not understand.

“There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it,” she told People. “I would never have imagined our future together.”

The couple finally tied the knot on June 28, 2019, and they announced they were expecting their first child on October 8, 2020.

