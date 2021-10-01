Fans Think a ‘Masked Singer’ Contestant Is an ‘American Idol’ Finalist

The Masked Singer” is back and fans are already pretty sure about the identity of one of the contestants.

The duo Banana Split, made up of a singing ice cream sundae and a piano-playing banana, wowed the audience with a beautiful rendition of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.” The ice cream sundae’s voice sounded a lot like “American Idol” runner-up Katharine McPhee.

That would make sense, seeing as McPhee’s husband David Foster is a songwriter and piano player. Watch Banana Split’s performance below.





Did the Coaches Guess Banana Split’s Identity?

Did the coaches have any idea who was behind the masks? Jenny McCarthy guessed McPhee and Foster right away, but Ken Jeong said he thinks “Katharine is a little more reserved” than the ice cream sundae. He joked that maybe she’s just that way around him, saying “maybe she’s shy around my brilliance.”

Robin Thicke said that Foster was like an uncle figure to him growing up as he was friends with his late father, actor Alan Thicke. But he guessed Banana Split might be Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Nicole Scherzinger threw out Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a guess.

McCarthy added that the duo was “by far” her favorite performance of the night.

Is There Another ‘American Idol’ Alum on ‘The Masked Singer?’

Some fans think that another masked contestant this season, the Bull, is also an “American Idol” alum. YouTuber Joey Contino broke down all of Bull’s clues so far, explaining why he believes the man behind the mask is Todrick Hall.

In his clues, Bull mentioned that he’s from a small town, but he chased his dreams and eventually Forbes and Hollywood took note of him. This could refer to Hall making the Forbes 30 under 30 list and winning a ticket to Hollywood on “American Idol.”

The judges were pretty stumped about Bull, but Nicole Scherzinger said she’s pretty confident she knows who he is. She chose to write down her guess but not share it with the rest of the panel. If Bull is Hall, it would make sense that Scherzinger knows. She is featured on one of his songs, “Papi.”

Hall is a musician, choreographer, and YouTuber who appeared on season nine of “American Idol.”

Who Else Is on ‘The Masked Singer’ This Season?

So far, there have been some contestants eliminated and their identities have been revealed. Rapper Tyga was underneath the Dalmation mask. When host Nick Cannon asked him why he wanted to come on the show he replied, “I saw Wayne do it!” He was referring to Lil Wayne’s appearance in season 3.

Mother Nature was unmasked, revealing actor Vivica Fox. “This has been exhilarating. I challenged myself. You know, I’ve done so many things in my career, and I’ve never done anything like this before,” Fox said after the reveal.

Professional basketball player Dwight Howard said that he came on “The Masked Singer” because his mother loves the show after being unmasked as the Octopus.

New episodes of “The Masked Singer” air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Fox.

