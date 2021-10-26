LISTEN: Katy Perry Releases New Cover of an Iconic Song

Katy Perry has released a cover of an iconic love song – and it’s for a good cause.

Perry has partnered with Gap for their 2021 holiday campaign ALL TOGETHER NOW by recording a cover of the Beatles song “All You Need Is Love.” Gap will donate $1 to the non-profit Baby2Baby for every Spotify stream the song gets (up to $100,000). Baby2Baby provides basic necessities to children living in poverty.

As the mother of a 14-month-old, Perry is no doubt happy to support an organization like Baby2Baby.

“Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream. And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that’s close to my heart. Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth and self-respect,” Perry said in a press release.

Listen to a clip of the song below, or listen to the full song on Spotify:

The Partnership With Gap is Full Circle for Perry

It’s very fitting that Perry partnered up with Gap, considering her first paying job was at a Gap store in Santa Barbara, California when she was just sixteen.

Perry’s fiance Orlando Bloom also starred in a Gap campaign in 2002 alongside actress Kate Beckinsale. “I’m always excited to work with brands that are going the extra mile to make this world a better, happier place,” Perry said in a press release.

Watch the Gap campaign video featuring Perry below:





Perry Celebrated a Birthday This Week

On October 25, Perry turned 37, and her fiance Orlando Bloom posted a sweet Instagram photo in honor of the occasion.

“We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. 🎂🥳✨I love you. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” Bloom captioned the photo of him looking at Perry while she looks at her birthday candle. Bloom also shared an Instagram photo of him decorating his daughter Daisy’s bedroom walls with some adorable daisy decals.

Daisy Bloom was born on August 26, 2020 and while Perry has said that her “life began” when Daisy was born, she’s also admitted that she had reservations about motherhood. “I was nervous to be a mom,” Perry said in an interview with L’Officiel. She says she’s come to realize she was apprehensive about her whole world changing.

“I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career…it was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back,” said Perry.

The “Teenage Dream” singer also revealed that watching Bloom be a father to his 10-year-old son Flynn from a previous marriage showed her that he was a forever partner.

“The way that he showed up for him (Flynn) and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision…I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children,'” Perry said.

