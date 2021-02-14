Katy Perry on Fiance Orlando Bloom & Her New Baby

Katy Perry, music superstar and American Idol judge, became a mother in late 2020 after welcoming her daughter, Daisy Dove, into the world.

Perry has been open about how motherhood has changed her and her relationship with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She talked with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live about giving birth during a pandemic and her future plans for her family.

Perry Says Parenthood is the ‘Best Decision’ She Ever Made

During the interview, Perry explained that she loved being a mother.

“It’s the best decision I ever made in my entire life,” she said. “Daisy to me means purity, Dove means peace, and Bloom feels like it means joy, so it’s very ‘pure, peace, and joy.'”

Perry also joked about the realities of releasing an album the day after she gave birth.

“Nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have a baby,” she said. “Oh my god, that’s wild! What a roller coaster!”

She added, “I had my fifth album coming out and I gave birth and every other album cycle there’d be some kind of celebration or party, but this time, I was giving birth to the greatest gift of all, and my album came out the next day and I was in the hospital and I could not wipe my own butt, and I was like, ‘This is the most unusual album release day and I love it.'”

Perry Wants to Have More Children

According to ET Online, Perry is thinking about having more children now that Daisy is here. A source told the outlet that Perry may want to have another child at some point but not right now.

“Even though Katy is back to being busy with work and American Idol, she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day,” the source said.

The parents are both working together on keeping their relationship and baby happy and healthy.

“Katy and Orlando are very, very on and doing well as a couple,” the source told the outlet. “Her and Orlando have a really good groove going and are loving being parents… they’re just enjoying the moment and spending time with Daisy and each other.”

Though they have been engaged for two years, the couple reportedly is not planning a wedding anytime soon.

“There’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment,” the source said. “… When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension, but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'”

During her Instagram Live on Friday, January 29, 2021, Perry talked openly about her daughter and what it has been like to be a mother as well as how that has changed the way she works. She now looks at Daisy as her number one priority.

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” Perry shared. “I think that you realize when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.”

