Katy Perry Backs Mom Who Didn’t Pass ‘Idol’ Auditions: ‘Pinch Myself Every Day!’

Imagine not making it through the first round of “American Idol” auditions, only to wind up having superstar Katy Perry, one of the show’s judges, sign you to her record label and appear in your music video. Sounds like a Hollywood fairytale, but it’s the true story of 29-year-old Cynthia Nabozny, better known to her growing fanbase as Cyn.

On July 15, Cyn premiered the new music video for her song, “House With a View,” with Perry starring as the rich homeowner Cyn is supposedly house-sitting for overnight.

Here’s how the new mom found her way into Perry’s heart and onto her record label…

Persistence and Patience Have Been Keys to Cyn’s Success

Despite not making it past the first round of “American Idol” auditions, Cyn — then Cynthia Nabozny, living in West Bloomfield, Mich. — didn’t give up on her dreams of making it to Hollywood and getting pop star Perry’s help.

Her dream of working with the star started to take shape in 2011, when she attended Perry’s California Dreams concert tour. She reached out to Perry’s opening act, DJ Skeet Skeet (real name: Trevor McFedries), who loved the young artist’s sound. He brought her out to L.A. to collaborate, they developed a friendship, and eventually, she was introduced to Perry in 2015.

“I found myself in Katy Perry’s living room playing my original music on a very colorful piano,” Cyn told Billboard in 2017. “It was absolutely surreal, but I got to wake up the next morning and tell myself it wasn’t a dream.”

A few months later, Cyn was signed to Perry’s label, UnSub Records and eventually moved to Los Angeles to release her first album, “Mood Swing” in early 2019. But she knew that Perry’s support wasn’t an automatic ticket to success. That year, she told Vogue, “Katy is an incredible support and resource for me, but she’s not going to write my music and she’s not going to help me make great impressions. That’s up to me.”

In 2020, Billboard named Cyn an “Emerging Artist to Watch,” and she revealed the best advice she’d received from her superstar mentor. “One thing she’s reminded me of over and over is to think of my friends back home in Michigan, and the way that I grew up, and write for that girl, as opposed to going out in Hollywood and writing for that scene.”

Cyn Has a New Life & New Outlook in 2022

Cyn’s life looks very different today than when her first album dropped; she’s gone from being a single woman living in downtown L.A. to being a suburban mom and step-mom (she has one-year-old son Etienne with fiance Kyle Newman, who also shares two sons with his ex-wife, actress Jaime King). She revealed in an Instagram post on July 16 that she had suffered “an extreme bout of postpartum depression” and can’t wait to tell the story of her evolution on a new album, slated to be released in late 2022.

Perry also has a one-year-old, daughter Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom, and loves Cyn’s ability to make anything — even life as a mom — relatable in her catchy tunes. In a July 15 story in Rolling Stone, Perry called Cyn a “savant songwriter and knows how to perfectly put into words the soundtrack to your late-night Zillow scrolls, and a musical middle finger to that student loan life.”

Cyn did apply her own life to the track, coming up with the idea for the track while washing yet another baby bottle, wishing for a better view out her kitchen window, she told Rolling Stone. She wrote about wanting a “debt-free attitude,” and a trust fund for her son, and thought Perry would make a great “rich b****” in the video.

The superstar was happy to make a cameo in “House With A View,” at the beginning of the video as she hands over the keys to her sprawling estate, and again at the end when she discovers Cyn living it up in her mansion. To promote the video’s release, she posted a series of Instagram photos of the two on set and wrote, “What are you WOMANifesting this weekend? listen to @cynthialovely’s “house with a view” while you do it.”

Cyn still can’t believe her good fortune, going from the suburbs of Detroit to Perry’s living room. “I feel like she’s picked me out of suburban obscurity and said, ‘I believe in what you do, and I’m going to help you do it,’” she told Rolling Stone. “I pinch myself every day. I could start crying while talking about it right now.”

In an Instagram post on July 15, following the release of the video and single, she wrote, “I am elated so far at the response to HOUSE WITH A VIEW! I have so much to say about how grateful i am to each person involved who helped move this plane down the runway — little girl Cyndi is so fulfilled rn. I have so many specific shoutouts to make— but for now THANK YOU SO MUCH team!!!!!!!”