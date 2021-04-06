WATCH: Katy Perry Tells ‘American Idol’ Contestant to ‘Make the Stage Your B****’

American Idol judge Katy Perry wasn’t holding back when she was giving out advice during the All-Star Duets and Solos round of the competition, which aired on Sunday, April 4, 2021 and Monday, April 5, 2021.

The round featured performances from all 24 of the remaining contestants alongside 12 renowned artists like Josh Groban, Jewel, Jason Aldean, and Tori Kelly. After the performances, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave contestants their advice and praise.

After young artist Casey Bishop, who is one of the only rock singers in the competition, performed Paramore’s “Decode” for her solo song and then performed alongside Brandon Boyd from Incubus, the judges were very impressed.

Bishop Got Advice From Brandon Boyd Before the Performance

Casey Bishop Rocks Out With Paramore's "Decode" & A Brandon Boyd Duet – American Idol 2021Rock is BACK and it’s better than ever with Casey Bishop! Performing Paramore’s “Decode” for her Top 24 solo song, Casey brings all of the energy, power and talent that’s needed to put on a killer performance! Moving onto duets, Casey is paired with the incredible Brandon Boyd for an Incubus cover of “Wish You… 2021-04-06T02:00:14Z

After her solo performance of Paramore’s “Decode,” American Idol showed how Bishop prepared for her duet. Boyd told Bishop that he does still get nervous before performances, but he gave her some advice on how to handle the nerves.

“Maybe you’ve heard of it,” he told her. “It’s called a power pose. Two minutes before you go on stage, find your superhero stance. Your head high like you’re standing on top of a building and you’re about to help humanity.”

Together, they performed “When You Were Here,” and the judges thought they knocked it out of the park.

Perry Gave Bishop Some Advice

After the performance, all three of the judges offered advice to Bishop.

“All I want to know is, ‘What is America going to do?'” Richie told the artist. “Because as far as the talent is concerned, we are in abundance, and you are one of the special ones. You are standing on the stage owning it, do you understand me?”

Perry added, “I mean, that voice and that attitude, and that raw rock, like, I wanted to see you throw bones and I wanted to see you get a little bit angry, like, make that stage your b****!”

The other two judges had huge reactions when Perry said that to Bishop. Richie got out of his chair.

Perry added, “Because that’s how you’re singing! You’re singing with grit, you’re singing with teeth, and I want you to embody it next time, and I know there’s gonna be a next time.”

Luke Bryan agreed.

“You must listen to Katy, and you must trust what she is saying!” Bryan said. “You’re not grasping your potential yet. But your voice is so world-class, and if you will get the persona, the vibe, walk out there, and make it, what she said! She can get away with saying that.”

He added, “I mean you’re a 16-year-old girl trying to bring rock back. So bring it back! I mean, you have the looks to do it, you have the voice to do it, so grasp that attitude and bring rock back.”

Bishop thanked each of the judges.

“Just want to make this clear, are you gonna thrash on stage next time?” long-time American Idol host Ryan Seacrest asked Bishop.

She responded with a resounding “Yes!” Bishop’s performance was the last of the night.

American Idol airs at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

