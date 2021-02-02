Katy Perry Explains How Her Daughter Has Changed Her Perspective on Life

Music superstar and American Idol judge Katy Perry welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove, into the world in 2020 alongside her fiance Orlando Bloom. She recently opened up about how her daughter has changed her life.

During her Instagram Live on Friday, January 29, 2021, Perry talked openly about her daughter and what it has been like to be a mother as well as how that has changed the way she works. She now looks at Daisy as her number one priority.

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” Perry shared. “I think that you realize when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.”

Perry Says Motherhood Has Changed Her

Perry continued talking about how she’s been changed by becoming a mother.

“A lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom, and it is the best job in the world,” she said. “I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

She later added, “You see time in human form and it’s like… Now, she’s got chunky cheeks.”

Perry also spoke about the importance of having boundaries.

“Boundaries are so important, and I have been practicing a lot of those as well,” Perry shared. “You can love someone and still not let them into your life.”

She said she created space for her daughter in her life and that means that she doesn’t always have time for everyone else.

The Not the End of The World singer has been off-the-radar a bit, but she’s going to be back at work on February 14, when the new season of American Idol premieres.

Perry Says She’s Put Off Work Commitments

In an interview with ET Online, a source told the outlet that “Katy [Perry] is putting off some work commitments recently to fully immerse herself in motherhood. She is really happy and enjoying her time with Daisy.”

The source added that the couple is working well together, “They’re both focused on being a family and taking care of their daughter.”

According to Billboard, Perry will appear at the Los Angeles Fundraiser called “Icons on Inspiration.” The event will take place online and feature the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing at the Hollywood Bowl.

Other guests at the event are Julie Andrews, Common, Natalie Portman, Carlos Vives and pianist Yuja Wang. They will each be having conversations with Gustavo Dudamel about how music inspires people.

Bloom and Perry have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019, meaning they’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of the event, though they currently don’t have any wedding plans set in stone, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment,” the source said. “They didn’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it. When they were initially planning the wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension, but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'”

Perry returns to television on February 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for American Idol auditions.

