Katy Perry Shares a Designer With RuPaul

Global pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry is known for her daring fashion choices. From dressing as a giant chandelier at the Met Gala to rocking a beach ball dress in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Perry is known to take a risk and stand out.

Now, as Katy Perry would say, it’s time to “get up and shake the glitter off your clothes!”

In a new episode of Amazon Music’s “The Walk In”, Perry tells host Mo Heart the stories behind some of the most iconic looks she’s worn over the last 15 years, including which outfits were created by RuPaul’s designer, Zaldy. Perry also shares some of the inspirations behind her Las Vegas residency, “Play”.

Katy Perry’s ‘Drag Race’ Connection Goes Even Deeper

Zaldy, who Katy Perry calls “Zaldy the God-y”, is drag queen RuPaul’s longtime collaborator and costume designer. He also helped Perry create some of the most fascinating looks for the “Play” residency, including a beer can dress (which actually pours beer), a mushroom-themed ensemble, and an umbrella-inspired look.

“We went through a lot of iterations on this one because I literally wanted it to be like an umbrella,” Perry explains, “I want it to look like a doll, because I play a doll in the show.”

Zaldy has designed all of RuPaul’s looks since season one of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, earning five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming, winning for his work on the show’s ninth, tenth, and eleventh seasons. Although the “American Idol” judge has yet to appear as a guest on “Drag Race”, Katy Perry does have some other ties to the hit reality show.

Not only was Katy Perry’s 2017 single “Swish Swish” used for the finale’s Lip Sync For The Crown on season seven of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars”, Perry also brought the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE” out to perform the song with her during the “Play” residency in March 2022.

In season five of “Drag Race”, contestant Alyssa Edwards impersonated Katy Perry during the popular “Snatch Game” challenge. Although Edwards is a fan favorite of the series, her impression did not win the favor of the judges, with RuPaul telling her, “This week you let down Katy Perry. I want you to tweet an apology to her tonight.” Edwards, true to her word, posted an apology on her Twitter the night the episode aired.

Hi @KatyPerry, I played you on #DragRace during #SnatchGame. I want to #RuPaulogize for not serving #KatyPerryRealness. PS I’m a huge fan! — Alyssa Edwards (@AlyssaEdwards_1) February 26, 2013

It’s also worth noting that Mo Heart, host of “The Walk In”, is a three-time “Drag Race” contestant, having placed 8th in season ten of the competition series, and making it to the finals for both the “All Stars 4” and “UK vs. The World” seasons.

Las Vegas Residency Also Has Family Ties for Perry

Katy Perry’s residency not only connects her yet again with RuPaul, but it also makes her feel much closer to her family.

Resorts World Las Vegas, where the “Play” residency is performed, stands on the property of the old Stardust Hotel, where Perry’s Aunt, Janice Hudson, used to perform as a topless showgirl. Perry’s grandmother was also a seamstress for that show and would add pockets to the dancers’ g-strings.

The Stardust Hotel was demolished in 2007 and was home to Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, as well as Siegfried and Roy, so needless to say, Perry is in great company at her “Play” residency, which returns to The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 5.