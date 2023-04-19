Katy Perry Draws Boos from ‘American Idol’ Crowd for “First Time”

Katy Perry experienced something during the Top 26 that she isn’t too familiar with: being booed.

The ‘American Idol’ judge was on the receiving end of some jeers following a comment she made to one contestant, Nutsa Buzaladze. The remark in question was one regarding the fashion choice of Nutsa.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry explained in her feedback. “Listen, I think that one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

Katy Perry’s Peers Enjoyed the Crowd’s Response

This incited a collection of boos from the crowd at Disney’s Aulani Resort, much to the delight of her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The country singer basked in the crowd’s reaction, pointing out that he’s never seen Perry have the fans turn on her like this. Lionel also got a chuckle out of the “hostility” her comment incited. Perry brushed off the disapproval, noting that it’s the “first time in six seasons” the crowd responded like that.

As for Nutsa, glitter comments aside, she proved to be a viable contender on this season of ‘American Idol’ following her Top 26 performance. She took the Hawaiian-beach stage as the final person to sing as she gave her take on Grace Potter’s “Paris (Ooh La La).”

Perry was a fan of the performance, nonetheless, but was trying to get her point across that Nutsa can “flip the script” next time. As someone who owns the stage with her style and flair, Perry believes Nutsa can give even more by dialing it back.

“I think we want to be, like, pulled in by our hearts, too,” she added. “I’d love to see that, and I think America might, too.”

The other two judges also gave their approval following Nutsa’s capstone performance at Aulani Resort. Bryan, who also joked that the glitter was “like those baby reveal cannons,” said her Top 26 showing embodied what the judges have grown to love about her. Richie complimented the energy she gave on stage, calling it “wonderful” to be able to watch her growth.

Nutsa Still Won Over the Judges

The 25-year-old from the country of Georgia first was seen at the Las Vegas auditions. That was where she belted out Patti Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade” before being asked to sing a second song, Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” The second performance won all three judges over as she advanced to the Hollywood Round.

It’s already been a journey for Nutsa. After having to sing two songs at the auditions, she faced yet another challenge in the second part of Hollywood Week as her and her partner never could get on the same page. She survived the issues with her teammate as she did just enough to keep her dreams alive before returning to her solo ways with Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” during Showstoppers.

With the Top 26 all delivering their performances, the fate of these contestants lies in the hands of the fans. The group will see six members sent packing as the Top 20 takes shape. From there, another big cut will occur as the show gets its Top 12 situated.

‘American Idol’ airs new episodes every Sunday and Monday night on ABC.