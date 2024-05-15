‘American Idol’ Spoilers: Katy Perry’s Final Episode Details Revealed

Katy Perry will exit “American Idol” in 2024 after joining the singing competition show back in 2018.

In an interview with ET at the Disney and ABC Upfront presentation in New York City on May 14, “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest shared some finale spoilers.

“She’s gonna perform, we’re gonna celebrate her all night. Then afterwards, I eat fish and vegetables — so she’s taking us for steak… It’s a celebratory night, right?” Seacrest told the outlet.

“It’s been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go. We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry but the show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter and we’re gonna do it again,” he added.

A replacement for Perry has not yet been announced. The “American Idol” season 22 finale will air on Sunday, May 19 on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katy Perry Has Plans to ‘Drink’ With Luke Bryan After the Show

Although Perry hasn’t been too forthcoming with her finale plans, there’s one thing that she said she’s going to do before bidding adieu to her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“I’m gonna stay present and take it all in and then have a little after-party and Luke and I will finally drink. After seven years, we’ll really drink,” she told ET. Perry isn’t sober, but she did have a three-month sobriety pact with her husband, Orlando Bloom, in mid-2023.

Meanwhile, Bryan is preparing himself for an emotional evening.

“It will be emotional. We’ve had, gosh, seven years, spending so much time together. Me and her and Lionel, we’ve all leaned on each other… It’ll be a little tough knowing that she’s not going to be there,” he told the outlet.

Katy Perry Announced Her Decision to Leave ‘American Idol’ Back in February

Perry announced her plans to leave “American Idol” during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in February.

“I think this will probably be my last season for ‘Idol,'” she said. “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat,” she added.

As for why Perry has decided to end her “American Idol” journey, she wants to focus more on her music career.

“I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music. It’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan,” she told Kimmel.

While many Perry fans are excited for what lies ahead, some “Idol” fans are sad to see her go.

“I think she would be a stronger judge if the audience didn’t give her backlash for actually critiquing. I’ll miss her. This panel had a nice chemistry,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Perry’s departure.

“Katy is super funny! She radiates the idgaf energy that viewers like to see! I laugh every episode because Katy is just so naturally hilarious! Also Katy is right that McKenna deserves the Katy save,” someone else said.

