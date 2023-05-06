Katy Perry Goes Viral For Stumbling & Looking Lost at Coronation

Pop superstar Katy Perry unintentionally stole a bit of the spotlight from the Royal Family during the historic coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023. She and fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie were both invited to perform during the Coronation Concert, taking place in London on Sunday, and were among only a handful of celebrities who got to attend the coronation ceremony, too.

Perry received many positive reviews for her fashionable Vivienne Westwood lavender skirt suit and elbow-length gloves, per Vogue, topped off with what Harper’s Bazaar called a “dramatic circular fascinator.” But Perry didn’t only stand out for her outfit.

Arriving with British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, videos of Perry looking lost as she searched for her seat inside Westminster Abbey quickly went viral, as did photos of her nearly falling over outside the church. Here’s what you need to know:

Katy Perry Causes a Stir Searching For Her Seat at Coronation

As Perry joined an estimated 2,000 guests inside the cathedral, per InStyle, a video of her aimlessly searching for her seat quickly went viral on Twitter. The star could be seen wandering around, eyeing different rows of pews, and eventually asking the people in one whether she was sitting with them.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

The moment had Perry trending on Twitter throughout the day, with over 36,000 tweets about it within hours, including funny reactions and clever memes.

One person who shared the video wrote, “Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me 😭”

Another wrote, “me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store 😭”

Upon learning she’d gone viral, Perry joined in the fun and tweeted, “don’t worry guys i found my seat”

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

Once she was settled, Perry nearly broke the internet again when viewers noticed her looking around, noticing a TV camera that was following her every move, and then giving it the cold shoulder. Some compared the moment to a viral 2022 video of fellow pop star Adele ignoring cameras at an NBA game, including one Twitter user who posted the two videos side by side.

It was actually the second time in a week that Perry had trouble finding her seat. During the May 1 live episode of “American Idol,” which is filming in a new studio this season, she took a wrong turn on stage as she entered the theater. After she wandered into the crowd, looking for a way to get to the judges’ table, host Ryan Seacrest grabbed her arm and had to escort her there.

Katy Perry Caught Tripping Outside Westminster Abbey

After the two-hour formal coronation, Perry made headlines again when photojournalists captured her tripping or slipping on a wet sidewalk outside Westminster Abbey. Luckily, she recovered quickly and did not fully fall.

Things went much smoother for her colleague, Richie, who also attended the coronation ceremony but was not seated near his fellow “Idol” judge. Richie was photographed inside, talking and taking selfies with attendees.

Richie told Sky News, “This is not an everyday occurrence. I’m walking into history. This is the greatest show on earth right now. To have an invite to this is everything.”

Perry and Richie were among the only American celebrities in attendance, both invited because of their involvement in British charities on behalf of King Charles.

Other entertainers in attendance, per Sky News, included British actresses Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Dame Emma Thompson as well as Australian singer Nick Cave, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, and comedian Stephen Fry.

Because they’re performing at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, both Perry and Richie will miss the May 7 episode of “American Idol,” and will be temporarily replaced by guest judges Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran.