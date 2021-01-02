Katy Perry Impersonated Big Star to Get Into Clubs

After releasing a new music video featuring Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry opened up about pretending to be her celebrity lookalike before she was famous to get into clubs.

In the music video for Katy Perry’s Not the End of the World, Zooey Deschanel is mistakenly abducted by aliens who think that she’s Perry.

Some fans started to realize just how much the two celebrities share when it comes to their looks after watching the music video, but it turns out that Perry, at least, has known this fact and embraced it for years.

Perry Says She Posed as Deschanel to Get Into Clubs

During an Instagram Live, Perry and Deschanel talked about their similarities and promoted the new music video.

“I have to admit something, Zooey,” Perry shared. “When I came to LA, I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at the time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world at that particular moment. Your star was really being born. You have always been everything to me, but in that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.”

She continued, “But I have to admit something to you on a Live: When I first got to LA, I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, and I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

Deschanel said she had been aware someone was posing as her because people would say they saw her at a club where she hadn’t been.

Deschanel Said She Played Along With the Ruse

Deschanel wasn’t upset about Perry pretending to be her to get into clubs, though.

“I’m such a goody two-shoes, and as people kept going like, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you,’ and I was like, ‘No!'” the New Girl actress shared. “Then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, ‘Katy who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?'”

She continued, “And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty, and I was like ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty.’ You never know when people say you look like somebody what they’re going to look like.”

She said that since Perry is ‘gorgeous’ she took it as a compliment when people would tell her they look alike.

Perez Hilton pointed out, however, that this isn’t the first time Deschanel has spoken up about the two looking alike and she didn’t seem as happy about it in 2009 when she talked about it.

“It’s a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt,” Deschanel said in 2009. “The only similarity that we have is that we look a bit alike. I used to get, ‘I heard you were out at such-and-such club drinking whiskey!’ [When] I was at home watching TV. I think we lead very different lives.”

She said at the time that it was “strange to be associated with someone” that was so different than she was.

