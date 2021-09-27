Why New Katy Perry Photos Are Making Fans Nostalgic

Katy Perry has never been one to shy away from bold hairstyles.

Over the years, she’s rocked pink, purple, blue, and green hair. But in 2017, she seemingly abandoned her signature jet-black hair for good. Perry appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her blonde pixie cut. Perry joked that she told her hairstylist she wanted “The Ellen,” but really the short length was a bit of an accident.

“Sometimes your hair falls out when you go too blonde,” Perry told DeGeneres’s audience. Although Perry grew her hair out, she kept the blonde. While appearing as a judge on season 19 of “American Idol” earlier this year, Perry looked like her old self again with long, dark hair. But she revealed via an Instagram story that the brunette locks were fake. She was still blonde underneath a wig.

But new photos have fans feeling nostalgic for Perry’s roots.

Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Photos of Perry and Lady Gaga

Perry has been rocking the dark hair more often lately, including at the Academy Museum’s opening gala on September 25. Perry and Lady Gaga were photographed together at the event and the photos made fans nostalgic.

“This lady gaga and katy perry a decade apart…nothing has changed 😭,” one Twitter user wrote, comparing then-and-now photos of the two singers.

this lady gaga and katy perry a decade apart… nothing has changed😭 pic.twitter.com/wPaijLXNbl — allure (new) (@gagallure) September 26, 2021

“We literally grew up with Katy Perry and Lady Gaga,” another fan tweeted. “It really feels like the 2010s again with katy perry and lady gaga together again,” another Twitter user wrote.

it really feels like the 2010s again with katy perry and lady gaga together again 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kmaJfKxdV5 — Bradley 🍂 (@bradleyberdecia) September 26, 2021

Could Perry be considering going brunette for real again? One thing’s for sure, the look is a hit. Miley Cyrus commented on Perry’s Instagram photos from the gala writing, “I love” and “you look sickening.” Olivia Rodrigo also commented, writing “gorg.”

Were Lady Gaga and Perry Ever Not Friends?

In 2018, Us Weekly reported that newly released court documents in the ongoing legal battle between Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke included text messages where Kesha and Lady Gaga referred to Perry as “mean.”

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit accusing Dr. Luke of sexual and emotional abuse. Since Perry had also worked with Dr. Luke, Kesha felt that Perry speaking up would help her case.

“She (Perry) could bring the whole thing to a head but she won’t,” Kesha texted Lady Gaga about Perry in 2016, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Lady Gaga texted Kesha that Perry was “not as strong as u (Kesha) yet.” Kesha wrote, “I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard.” Lady Gaga replied, “Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she’s mean.”

According to Us Weekly, Perry said, “they think I was raped and I was not” during her deposition for the case.

Lady Gaga Addressed the Bad Blood in 2018

The court documents were released to the public in 2018, including the text messages which were two years old by then. Lady Gaga took to Twitter to clarify that she and Perry had no beef.

“@katyperry and I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story, Lady Gaga tweeted.

Perry retweeted the post, adding, “Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward.”

