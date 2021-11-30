Katy Perry Enmeshed in Legal Battle for the Trademark of Her Name

Singer Katy Perry’s legal name is Katheryn Hudson.

She released her first album as Katy Hudson in 2001 but decided to use her mother’s maiden name, Perry, thereafter. Perry is currently fighting a legal battle for the trademark rights to her chosen name.

Australian fashion designer Katie Jane Taylor trademarked the name Katie Perry, her maiden name, in 2008. According to the Australian news outlet ABC, Taylor is currently arguing in a federal Australian court that Perry has been infringing her trademark for years by selling products with a logo “deceptively similar” to her own. Perry filed a cross-claim to cancel Taylor’s trademark of the name.

ABC reports that Taylor’s lawyer argued that his client is the rightful owner of the trademark, as she began her business before she had any knowledge of the pop star’s existence. He even accused Perry of using her superior financial and legal resources to “snuff out” Taylor’s business.

Taylor’s lawyer referenced an email Perry sent to her manager in 2009 in which she referred to Taylor in “what we would submit was plainly a very derogatory way.” Perry’s legal team denies that Perry infringed upon Taylor’s trademark, arguing that she used her own name in good faith and that selling branded clothing is commonplace for pop stars.

Perry is not expected to make an appearance in court, but ABC reports that her manager Steven Jensen will testify as a witness.

