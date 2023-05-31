Katy Perry Praises Former ‘American Idol’ Finalist’s New Music Video

Katy Perry hyped up Michael J. Woodard, a former “American Idol” finalist and member of her record label, after he dropped a new music video on May 30. Woodard debuted a video for his song, “Trouble,” which was released as a single on April 21.

The 25-year-old competed on season 16 of “American Idol” which happened to be the first year that Perry served as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. This was also the debut season on ABC after the first 15 seasons aired on Fox.

Katy Perry Sees a ‘Star’ in Michael J. Woodard

. @MichaelJWoodard is bringin the trouble in his new vid, and it’s SO GEWD 2 ME, out now 🤩 check him in his starrrrr mode! @unsubrecords https://t.co/6bdUCC0yTS — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 30, 2023

In addition to being an “American Idol” judge and having her own Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World, Perry also manages her own label called Unsub Records. As of May 30, there are three artists on its roster, including Woodard. She founded the company, which is owned by Capitol Music Group, in 2014.

Perry was excited to share the newest video on her Twitter page, “@MichaelJWoodard is bringin the trouble in his new vid, and it’s SO GEWD 2 ME, out now… check him in his starrrrr mode!”

After seeing her post, Woodard was thrilled to have the support of the Grammy-winning artist, posting on his Twitter, “Dream come true! Love you all hope y’all love the video… love you K!.”

Woodard signed with the label on May 7, 2021 as the third artist to join. He has dropped four singles under the Unsub Records name.

Katy Perry Has Always ‘Melted’ Over Michael J. Woodard

HYPED to announce the 3rd signing to @unsubrecords 🥁@MICHAELJWOODARD 🥁I’ve melted over his voice since the 1st season of @AmericanIdol & am so honored to help nurture n mentor his artist journey⭐️ PRE-SAVE his debut single “why you texting me” out 5/21 https://t.co/85cuXJHxjm pic.twitter.com/lfFzBH2qJK — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2021

Back when the two announced the signing, Perry didn’t hold back in offering her praise for Woodard. He had been nearly three years removed from his ‘Idol’ appearance in which he finished in the Top 5 in May 2018. That season saw Maddie Poppe take home the win over runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

When Perry gave the news that she was signing Woodard on May 7, 2021, she explained what it was about him on Twitter that made her want to work with him. She said she “melted over his voice” and for that, she was “honored to help nurture and mentor” him on his journey.

Woodard was ecstatic at the opportunity, writing in a separate tweet that he was “grateful” for her support. He released his first single, “Why You Texting Me?” on May 21, 2021.

Katy Perry Has Two Other Artists Under Unsub Records

While Woodard is the most recognizable name of the three under the Unsub Records label, Perry does have two other names in the music industry in Ferras and Cyn.

Ferras was the first to sign with Perry. He even opened for her during the North American part of her Prismatic World Tour that ran from May 7, 2014 to October 18, 2015.

The second artist to join was Cyn. She also opened for Perry, doing so during Witness: The Tour that ran from September 19, 2017 to August 21, 2018. She is working on her debut album under the Unsub Records label, according to Rolling Stone.