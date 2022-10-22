Katy Perry Releases New Music Video

Katy Perry’s latest full studio album came out in 2020, but the “American Idol” judge is still releasing new music. The singer worked with country singer Thomas Rhett on the title track of his 2022 album “Where We Started”, and the two released a video for the song on October 18.
Even before the video’s release, fans were eagerly anticipating the video. One fan commented on Katy Perry’s Instagram post announcing the video, “Getting my cowgirl hat & my pumpkin spice ready for this one”.
The music video shows Rhett and Perry singing alone in rooms covered in flowing fabric, eventually coming together by the end of the video. Fans are raving over the video and the singers’ performances.
“Katy and Thomas made a real work of art. Katy singing country is something that I never thought would look so great. Her voices connect too well with the instrumental and she transmits an inner peace when listening to her, and the video is pure art,” one fan wrote.
See the music video below.
