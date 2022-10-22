Katy Perry Releases New Music Video

Katy Perry Releases New Music Video

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry in "Where We Started"

Thomas Rhett / YouTube Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry in "Where We Started"

Katy Perry’s latest full studio album came out in 2020, but the “American Idol” judge is still releasing new music. The singer worked with country singer Thomas Rhett on the title track of his 2022 album “Where We Started”, and the two released a video for the song on October 18.

Even before the video’s release, fans were eagerly anticipating the video. One fan commented on Katy Perry’s Instagram post announcing the video, “Getting my cowgirl hat & my pumpkin spice ready for this one”.

The music video shows Rhett and Perry singing alone in rooms covered in flowing fabric, eventually coming together by the end of the video. Fans are raving over the video and the singers’ performances.

“Katy and Thomas made a real work of art. Katy singing country is something that I never thought would look so great. Her voices connect too well with the instrumental and she transmits an inner peace when listening to her, and the video is pure art,🤩” one fan wrote.
See the music video below.

Thomas Rhett Didn’t Think Katy Perry Would Want to Perform With Him


According to Taste of Country, “Where We Started” is a very personal song for both Rhett and Perry, as it gives both artists a moment to reflect on their long and successful careers, and as the song says, “this about where we started,” and how far they have come.

While fans are loving the collaboration, Rhett was skeptical that the “Teenage Dream”-singer would want to work with him, ABC Audio reports.

“I was like, ‘It doesn’t really fit with the other collaborators on this album. And also, she probably has no idea who I am, and she probably is not going to respond to this email,'” Rhett said, though he decided to reach out and see if Perry would be interested in working with him.

To Rhett’s surprise, Perry responded and the two were on a FaceTime call within 24 hours. Within a week her vocals were recorded, and soon after the song was complete.

In the end, Rhett raved about working with Perry, saying it “has really been a collaborative process. From tracking the song in the studio, to performing it on ‘American Idol’, to this video — her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

Katy Perry & Thomas Rhett First Performed the Song on ‘American Idol’


Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry first debuted “Where We Started” live as part of the “American Idol” season 20 finale on May 22. While many fans were surprised to see Perry branching out and singing a country song, but they were excited at the results, saying her voice can “fit in any genre”.

“Katy’s voice really surprised me. I didn’t know she had such a high vocal range, especially because I’ve heard her sing in the lower register so many times now,” one fan commented.

“Omg!! Definitely deserves to be a hit! I live that her voice wasn’t over powering bc we all know she can hit those crazy high notes. She complimented his voice so well. Vise versa!” another fan wrote.

