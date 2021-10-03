WATCH: Katy Perry’s Fiance Orlando Bloom Undoes Her Corset Onstage

If the mark of a good relationship is having each other’s backs, Katy Perry seems to have picked a good partner in her fiance Orlando Bloom.

On September 30, Perry performed at Variety’s Power of Women Summit. But when she got on stage to sing, she realized there was a little problem. Her lavender gown looked loose and comfortable, but what the audience couldn’t see was a form-fitting corset and girdle underneath.

In a TikTok video posted by Variety, Perry addresses her fiance in the audience, saying, “Orlando, can you undo my corset? It’s a little tight, I can’t sing.” Bloom dutifully heads to the stage and begins making adjustments in the back of Perry’s gown.

“Pull it all the way down, I have a girdle in here,” Perry encourages Bloom. “Okay, now I can breathe,” the “California Girls” singer says before referring to Bloom as “my hero.”

@varietymagazine Katy Perry got a little help from Orlando Bloom before singing at our #powerofwomen event 💗 ♬ original sound – Variety

Perry Thanked Bloom for ‘Handling the Insantity’ of Her Life

At the Power of Women Summit, Perry performed her song “What Makes a Woman.” She also spoke about the charitable organization she founded with her sister Angela, Firework Foundation. The Foundation aims to bring the arts to underserved communities.

In her speech, Perry thanked her fiance. “Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man. To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace,” she said.

Perry also made a pledge to “a future powerful woman” in the speech, her 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Bloom. “I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness,” the singer said.

Perry Revealed Daisy’s Favorite Word

Perry told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter’s favorite word at the moment is actually a Spanish word. “She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat. When a person will walk in she will say ‘Hi, gato!’ I don’t know why she is so fascinated with cats,” Perry said. “Gato” is Spanish for cat.

Baby Daisy’s favorite word is quite apt considering her mother’s fans refer to themselves as Katy Cats. “She doesn’t know anything about that,” Perry told Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is ‘gato’. It feels like destiny.”

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

Daisy was born on August 26, 2020. Perry and Bloom used Daisy’s birth as an opportunity to talk about healthcare. In a statement released by Unicef, the couple wrote, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

Bloom has a son, 10-year-old Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

READ NEXT: Fans Think a ‘Masked Singer’ Contestant Is an ‘American Idol’ Finalist