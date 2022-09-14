Katy Perry Shades Exes & Talks Wedding Plans in Interview with Drew Barrymore

Superstar singer and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry was full of surprises during a candid new interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” including making some subtle digs at her famous exes and sharing how different her love life is now.

Katy Perry Says She’s Found Real Love With Bloom & Baby

In an interview that aired on September 13, 2022, Barrymore sat down with Perry at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, where her KATY PERRY: PLAY residency runs through October. Given that Perry’s parents got married there, Barrymore asked whether she and her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom, might just marry there, too, since the pandemic ruined their initial wedding plans.

“I mean, there’s still a plan, but the location is challenging,” Perry laughed, but nixed the Vegas idea. “I love a big celebration. I’m all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully soon!”

She and Bloom share a daughter, two-year-old Daisy Dove, whose birth in August 2020 was an intentional and exciting expansion of their family, she said. Perry is also close with Bloom’s 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“I went and did so much work before it,” Perry told Barrymore about having a child, “because I was nervous about some stuff I had from my past, and I wanted to kind of clear that. I wanted to change all the energy. Orlando and I were very intentional on having Daisy. We had decided, it was no accident. You know, it was time.”

“It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done,” she added. “The best job, most fulfilling, the most love!”

Barrymore, who’s the mom of two daughters, said “my entire existence made sense to me” when she learned she was having girls, so she wondered if Perry had a similar reaction to learning she would be raising a girl.

“Yeah, I never said what I wanted out loud because I was just gonna leave it up to the stars, but inside there was a little prayer,” Perry admitted. “I love women, I love strong women, I know that I’m gonna be raising a strong woman. I know all the things that maybe I didn’t get, or needed, I can give. And so I can kind of do a little bit of a re-do.”

Perry Reflects on ‘Challenging’ Relationships Before Bloom

Before becoming a mom, Perry was also very intentional about finding the right life partner for her, which required some emotional healing and soul-searching after some very public and challenging relationships.

Her first marriage in 2010 to British actor Russell Brand, whom she met the prior year at the MTV Awards, was fast and tumultuous. She has said she was blindsided by their divorce, which she was notified of via text.

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” Perry told Vogue in 2013. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Following their breakup, she dated singer John Mayer from mid-2012 to early 2014 in another highly-publicized, often rocky relationship. In April 2022 on “American Idol,” Perry had a funny exchange with season 20 contestant — and eventual “Idol” winner — Noah Thompson, who sang Mayer’s hit, “Heartbreak Warfare.” Perry said she was “triggered” and slid out of her chair down to the floor.

In her interview with Barrymore, she admitted to having a rough love life in the past, subtly shading her exes while also saying she had to work on her own self-worth to attract the right kind of partner.

“I’ve always had a challenging time with love and relationships,” she said. “Maybe not being attracted to the right kind of people sometimes. And I wanted to be attracted to someone that was kind and consistent and showed up for me. And, so, I did all the work to do that and, you know, it’s paid off.”

Perry also revealed that the zany, high-energy on-stage persona the public knows her for is not the way she is away from the spotlight, which surprised Barrymore.

“I’m pretty ‘even’ off stage, I’m more like ‘businesswoman.’ I don’t talk a lot off stage,” she admitted. “I’m very, kind of like, an observer. I’m an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on, ’cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”