Katy Perry Shares What Makes Her Relationship Work

Katy Perry isn’t one to hold her tongue, whether giving honest feedback on “American Idol” or dishing on her love life. Perry shares what makes her relationship with her fiance Orlando Bloom work.

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K.,” wrote Perry in her April 30 Instagram post. “We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨.”

In response, boyfriend Orlando Bloom —@orlandobloom—took to the comment section saying: “I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥 wouldn’t have it any other way 😍.”

The posts’ public love fest wouldn’t be the first time the two took to social media to profess their appreciation for one another. On a February 21 Instagram post, Bloom posted a picture of the two with a simple caption, “My ❤️.”

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Relationship History

While Perry and Bloom have a picture-perfect romance on social media, that wasn’t always the case. Throughout their seven-year relationship, they experienced a breakup prior to their engagement.

According to PEOPLE, Perry and Bloom first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party, where they fought over a burger. A year later, in 2017, the duo took a hiatus—until May 2018, when they began vacationing together. In the fall of September 2018, they appeared at the Gala for Global Ocean at the Opera of Mente-Carlo in Monaco red carpet. Insider reports that Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

While on the September 13, 2022, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Perry opened up about her past relationships, Rhianna throwing her a bachelorette party, her ties and love for Las Vegas, and admitting that she always found love to be challenging.

“I’ve always had a challenging time with love and relationships and maybe not being attracted to the right kind of people sometimes,” she said. “And I wanted to be attracted to someone who is kind and consistent and showed up for me. So I did all the work to do that, and it’s paid off.”

Bloom was candid about Perry, who he calls his “life partner” and “baby mama,” in his February 2023 cover story for FLAUNT. The article is accompanied by pictures and video, along with Bloom gushing about his relationship and what it’s like being with someone who is also creative.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he says. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Wedding Details

“The Drew Barrymore” interview was in September 2022, where Perry shared small details about the wedding. The prolonged engagement is due to many factors, from COVID-19 taking a toll on available venues, to their work schedules and the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

While Perry and Bloom have no public date to tie the knot, during her February 8, 2022, interview with “Kyle & Jackie O radio show,” Perry shares her desire for a certain kind of wedding as the due date is approaching.

“It’s a destination location that, like, you know, we’re still trying for it to work out,” Perry said. “But every couple of months, it’s like, ‘New variant! New variant! New variant!’ ”