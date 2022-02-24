Katy Perry Makes Dig at Singing Competition Shows

Katy Perry is a global music superstar and judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” which is set to return for its monumental 20th season on February 27, 2022.

While doing press for the show in a sit-down on “The View,” Perry seemingly took a shot at all the other singing competition shows that are currently on the air, which would include NBC’s “The Voice” and any other singing competition.

In the interview, the judges talked about the evolving talent on “American Idol” and what season 20 will bring.

Perry Says ‘Idol’ is the Only Singing Show Creating Superstars





In the interview, Perry said that she thought the show she’s a part of is the only one that does create household names.

“Can I add, though, that this is the only singing show, and I know there’s a few of them out there, that has… that still creates superstars,” Perry said. “And is still continually creating superstars. Like, just a couple seasons ago, Gabby Barrett was on, and now she’s a country superstar with tons of awards. On tour. So, lives are being changed.”

She added, “And it’s not about the judges. It really, truly is about giving this opportunity over to these kids.”

It could be argued that Perry was talking about “The Voice” in particular, as people have said that the reason the show does not create superstars is its focus on the coaches rather than on the talent.

The first video from the season has officially been shared, and it features the audition of a 22-year-old singer from New Jersey named Cole Hallman. He receives three “yes” votes from the judges and is on his way to Hollywood.

The Judges Shared a Sneak Peek

The judges stopped by “Good Morning America” on February 22, 2022, to share some information about the upcoming season.

Richie and Bryan were asked about judging together alongside Perry for three years and how the chemistry between the three of them has evolved in that time.

“I think it’s gotten better,” Richie shared. “Honestly, it’s gotten better. Because now, I mean, when we first got in, Luke didn’t know Katy, I knew Luke, but I was wondering if that was going to work… Obviously, 15 seconds after they met, they were old friends.”

Bryan agreed and said that he thought the fact that the judges have gotten closer over the years allows them to joke with one another more.

“I think the fans at home, they want to see us having fun,” he said. “And feel that we’re enjoying the moment too.”

In the sneek peak, Perry showed the others that she got goosebumps, and the judges gave the singer a standing ovation.

The singer in the clip appears to be Nicolina, who is set to appear during the season premiere.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

