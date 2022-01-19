‘American Idol’ Judge Scores Gig as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest

“American Idol” judge and music superstar Katy Perry will be the musical guest on an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The singer-songwriter announced the upcoming show on Instagram alongside the caption, “Live from New York, it’s PLAY. Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple.”

Perry will be the guest on January 29, 2022, according to the post. The host for the show will be actor Willem Dafoe. Perry will be taking a break from her Las Vegas residency in order to make it to the big city.

Perry Shared Some Inside Information About Her Fiance

During an episode of “Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden,” Perry opened up about her fiance, Orlando Bloom, and some of his bad habits.

“He loves to floss, which, thank God, because some partners don’t, and it’s disgusting,” Perry said during the show. “But he leaves the floss everywhere. On my side of the bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like, ‘There [are] bins everywhere!'”

The star also shared a topless behind-the-scenes photo from a recent music video shoot, which got some of her fans, and her fiance, talking.

“Let it burn baby,” Perry captioned the photo, which was part of a gallery she posted on Instagram. At the time of writing, the post has over 3.7 million likes.

“Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we’re running low,” Bloom commented on the post, a comment that has received over 20,000 likes from fans.

‘American Idol’ is Set to Debut a Huge Twist

Season 20 of “American Idol” is set to air in late February, 2021. While every season of “American Idol” has featured Golden Tickets, which get artists through to Hollywood Week, this season will have a special kind of ticket called the Platinum Ticket.

“There is one Platinum Ticket that gets given in each city we go to,” Perry explained in the trailer for the season. “You get to go to Hollywood Week, but you get a little shortcut ’cause it’s the 20th year of creating superstars and you’re a superstar.”

Bobby Bones, the long-time in-house Mentor on “American Idol,” will not be returning for the season, which marks another huge change for the show.

According to a report by Deadline, Bones will end his four-season run on the show ahead of the monumental season.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season,” Bones shared in a now-expired Instagram story. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love ‘Idol,’ btw. Was a great four years.”

The show has also switched up a few behind-the-scenes aspects of the show, including changing showrunners. According to Deadline, Trish Kinane is retiring from “American Idol,” and Megan Michaels Wolflick, who has been an executive producer on the series, will be taking over.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, with the monumental 20th season of the show. It will air on ABC.

