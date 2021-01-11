‘American Idol’ Judge’s Alleged Stalker Skipped Court, Warrant Issued

The alleged stalker of American Idol judge and all-around music superstar Katy Perry has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly skipping court, according to TMZ.

Perry was granted a restraining order against a man named William Edward Terry in 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

The TMZ article alleges that Terry was charged with one count of trespassing in a Los Angeles Court after allegedly showing up at Perry’s home in September. The man allegedly hopped Perry’s fence and was on her property. The incident came after he posted what TMZ referred to as “lewd” messages online in the months leading up to the incident.

Perry Has a Restraining Order Against the Alleged Stalker

According to TMZ, Perry has a restraining order against Terry, and the order requires that he keep away from Orlando Bloom, his son Flynn, and the couple’s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom as well.

The Daily Mail reported that the initial protection order filing said Terry was “believed homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan,” and Perry claimed that she does not know the man.

“I do not know him,” the filing states Perry said. “He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family.”

The Alleged Stalker Hopped Perry’s Fence

During the September incident, Terry allegedly hopped Perry’s fence and was on her property. The Daily Mail reported that he was held by Perry’s security team before being handed over to the police.

“Security ordered [Terry] to leave,” Perry recollected. “When he refused, he was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the LAPD.”

She continued, adding that he tried to enter her home and that he had “made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’ as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us.”

The singer said in the filing that she was afraid for her safety and the safety of the people closest to her, adding that, “I do not know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends.”

Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Bloom, in August 2020.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” the Instagram post announcing the birth read.

“‘We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ Katy and Orlando [said],” according to the post. “‘but we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.'”

Catch Katy Perry on American Idol, which premieres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

