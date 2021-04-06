PHOTOS: Katy Perry Stuns in Bathroom Shoot

Katy Perry can turn any room into her runway, even a bathroom. The pop singer and American Idol judge stunned fans Monday on Instagram by sharing a few sexy snaps in what is typically considered an unglamorous locale.

All three photos shared on Instagram were taken in the American Idol bathroom on the night of the second round of Idol’s “All-Star Duets and Solos,” where celebs like Josh Groban and Jewel performed alongside some of season 19’s top 24 contestants. In every photo, Perry is seen posing either near or inside the stalls in a tight-fitting black leather dress designed by Alexander McQueen and worth more than $4,000, according to Page Six. She paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels priced at nearly $900, also reported by Page Six.

“You know I ♥️ a fashun bathroom mome 🚽 Turned the #AmericanIdol bathroom into a my own runway 💅🏻,” Perry wrote in the caption of the photo album.

“Dont be a pooper, and tune in to the 2nd part of solos + celeb duets tonight,” she added.

Perry Is No Stranger to Bold Fashion Choices

As a new mom, @katyperry is always prepared! "𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘧 𝘐 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘥…" 👩🏼‍🍼#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/LGnNs6BmPO — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 15, 2021

Perry isn’t afraid to push the fashion envelope, from the remarkably sexy to the totally jaw-dropping. At the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, for example, she wore a chandelier-inspired dress designed by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, according to Vogue.

During one of the American Idol audition episodes airing back in March, Perry donned a cow-inspired two-piece ensemble that served another purpose besides fashion — breastfeeding. In a short video clip from the episode posted on Twitter, the singer demonstrated how the top opens up to allow easy access for breastfeeding.

“And if I need to feed, I’m ready to go!” the new mom said in the video clip as she opened up the top panel of her blouse, revealing a nursing bra, much to the surprise of her fellow male judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

This New Mom Isn’t Afraid to Showcase her Unglamorous Side View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) Since the birth of her daughter, Daisy, who she shares with movie star Orlando Bloom, Perry’s priorities have slightly changed. Following Cassandra Coleman’s duet performance with celebrity guest Ryan Tedder Sunday night on American Idol, Perry confessed to Coleman that she doesn’t have time to shave her legs anymore as a new mom. She also told Coleman: “But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full-body chills! It was amazing.”

Motherhood isn’t always glamorous, but Perry doesn’t let her motherly duties get in the way of work and fashion. Back in October 2020, Perry joined celebs like Jane Fonda in an Exercise That Vote video campaign to promote the importance of voting in the 2020 presidential election. In the ’80s themed workout video , Perry is seen using a breast pump, and tells the camera over her shoulder, “Get pumped to vote.”

Perry told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this about motherhood: “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.”

American Idol airs at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.