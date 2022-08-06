Fans Suspect Katy Perry Played Role in Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split

What started out as a friendly joke has quickly turned awkward for “American Idol” judge Katy Perry. With multiple media reports of a breakup between Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson, Perry’s ribbing of them online mere hours before the news of their split broke has fans abuzz about the singer’s seriously bad timing, with some claiming the post prompted the breakup.

It’s a complicated web of awkwardness, but here’s what you need to know…

Perry Cringes Over Thought of Pete Davidson As Her Lover

On Aug. 4, 2022, Perry uploaded a TikTok video that quickly went viral as she shared her results playing M.A.S.H., a filter in the app that proports to predict the participant’s future in four categories: the house you’ll own, the car you’ll drive, the number of children you’ll have, and your future lover.

When the first two predictions popped up for her on the screen — living in a castle and driving a Tesla — Perry was all smiles, happy with her results. But the next two predictions turned that smile upside down.

First, the filter told her she would have six kids, which caused Perry’s eyes to grow wide with shock; she currently has one daughter with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. A second later, the game predicted her future lover, with a picture of Pete Davidson popping up. Perry instantly moved from shock over the number of kids to full-on cringe over Davidson.

Realizing she’d just dissed Kardashian’s boyfriend with her reaction, Perry wrote, “No offense, @KimKardashian.” And since Bloom has been bonding lately with Davidson on a movie set in Australia, she added “(and Orlando?).”

Fans Make Fun of Katy For Her Seriously Bad Timing

The day after Perry posted her TikTok video, E! News reported that Kardashian and Davidson had broken up, nine months after first publicly confirming their relationship. The news was according to “sources close to the couple,” but multiple other outlets now also report they’ve confirmed the split with their sources.

Fans have taken to social media in droves, noting Perry’s “terrible timing” and wondering if she was somehow involved or aware of trouble in paradise for the couple. One Twitter user wrote, “Somehow I feel like @katyperry caused this.”

Fans flooded Perry’s TikTok post with comments, too, with many writing, “This didn’t age well.

Some fans claimed Perry’s ribbing may have played a role in the split.

“KIM & PETE JUST BROKE UP TODAY KATY YOU DID NOT,” wrote one, adding crying emojis.

Someone commented, “This is the TikTok that broke up Kim and Pete.”

And another said, “Day later and news comes out that Pete and Kim broke up? Can’t be a coincidence.”

Others said they agreed with Perry’s funny reaction to Davidson, and that it was all just fun and games, including one fan who wrote, “I mean, I would react the same if I was engaged to Orlando Bloom…sorry Pete.”

Perry hasn’t commented on the impact of her video, which had nearly 6 million views at the time of publication. And neither Kardashian nor Davidson has commented on the post or their relationship.