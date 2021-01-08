Why This ‘American Idol’ Judge Is Putting off Work Commitments Lately

Katy Perry is a new mother, which has meant putting off work commitments to attend to her daughter, Daisy, to whom she gave birth in August. In a recent interview with ET Online, a source shared, “Katy has put off some work commitments recently to fully immerse herself in motherhood. She is really happy and enjoying her time with Daisy.”

The Not the End of the World singer is working well with Orlando Bloom, according to the source, and the couple is just doing the “same old thing.” “They’re both focused on being a family and taking care of their daughter.”

A previous interview with ET described the pair’s parenting work as a “balancing act,” with a separate source stating, “Katy and Orlando are doing fantastic as a couple and are in parenthood bliss. They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now.”

Daisy is Perry’s first child, while Bloom shares a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

‘Daisy Is the Greatest Gift I’ve Ever Received’

In a December interview with Elle, Perry described Daisy as the “greatest gift [she] ever received.”

She added, “I think what children do, in general, is teach you that all you need is love.”

News that the couple was expecting a child came in March of 2020. Perry made the announcement in her music video for the song “Never Whore White.”

Speaking to Elle, Perry opened up, admitting, “I’ve had my breaking points… I made a conscious decision to become a mother, but I didn’t know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance. [Motherhood is] all the clichés and more. Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there’s nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They’re just the epitome of love.”

And what about the soon-to-be-married couple?

Bloom and Perry met in January 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The nuptials mark both of their second marriages– Bloom was married to Kerr while Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand.

When Bloom and Perry were first photographed getting close in 2016, an anonymous source told Insider of their meeting at the 2016 Golden Globes after-party, “Katy and Orlando Bloom had a total dance-off — it was the best part of the party… Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando.”

When Perry later spoke to Jimmy Kimmel of their introduction she said, “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table,… He took it, and I was like, ‘Wait! Who — oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it!’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He’s like, ‘I like you.'”

