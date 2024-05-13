Katy Perry’s Daughter Makes Rare Appearance on ‘American Idol’

Eagle-eyed fans watching “American Idol” on May 13, 2024, noticed two very special guests in the audience as the top five contestants were whittled down to just three finalists. Judge Katy Perry‘s only daughter, three-year-old Daisy Dove, was spotted in the crowd, making a rare public appearance on Mother’s Day.

Viewers shared photos on social media of Daisy sitting in the lap of her famous dad (and Perry’s longtime fiancé), Orlando Bloom. Earlier in the day, Perry posted photos and videos from when she learned she was going to be a mom, including the day she shared the happy news with her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry Recently Said Daisy Dove Has Become a Fan of Her Music

Daisy and Orlando in the American Idol audience tonight. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IFBMxCpkiT — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 13, 2024

Daisy made her first public appearance in November 2023, when she danced with her dad in the audience of Perry’s final Las Vegas residency show.

Six months later, multiple fan accounts, including Katy Perry Today, posted a photo of Daisy and her dad smiling in the “American Idol” crowd, prompting all kinds of responses from fans, including one who wondered if Daisy chose her mom’s Cinderella costume that night.

Another noticed the bun in Daisy’s blonde hair was similar to Perry’s blonde wig and commented, “Daisy is at idol dressed just like @katyperry. It’s the cutest thing!”

On May 9, when Perry launched her shoe collection on HSN, she told the host that Daisy has become a big fan of her music.

“Like, she just loves mama’s songs,” Perry said, and then added, “She called me Katy Perry yesterday. I was like, ‘Uh uh, girl! I’m mama to you!’ She’s like, ‘You’re also Katy Perry.'”

Laughing, Perry said, “I’m like, ‘Uh-uh! I’m mama! Don’t you call me Katy Perry! Call me mama, I want ‘mama!'”

Katy Perry Shares Video of the Moment She Told Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie She Was Pregnant With Daisy

Earlier in the day, in honor of Mother’s Day, Perry shared never-before-seen photos and videos from when she first learned she was pregnant with Daisy, including an image of the positive pregnancy test.

Perry wrote, “Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come ♥️”

She also shared a screenshot of Bloom beaming as she told him the news over FaceTime, because he was filming a movie in Prague, and a very sweet video of her whispering the news to Richie and Bryan while they were filming “Idol” in Hawaii in early 2020.

“So, you’re not allowed to tell anyone,” she whispered, “but I’m very pregnant.”

After her “brothers,” as she called them in her post, giddily embraced her, she said, “So, I’m like, very fat, but I’m, like, three months.”

Not long after, the pandemic hit and Perry spent much of her pregnancy in quarantine, and the show had to film everyone virtually. Daisy Dove was born in August 2020, per People.