How Keith Urban Almost Sabotaged His Relationship With Nicole Kidman

Musician and former “American Idol” judge Keith Urban has been married to actor and fellow Australian Nicole Kidman since 2006.

The happily married couple has two daughters together, 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret. On a December 3 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly Clarkson told Urban she’d heard he wasn’t interested in his Academy-Award-winning wife at first. Urban said the problem wasn’t that Kidman wasn’t good enough for him, it was that he didn’t consider himself good enough for her, eliciting “aw”s from the audience.

The “One Too Many” singer said his thinking at the time was, “there’s no way this girl is interested in me at all.” He added, “someone had given me her number, I couldn’t bring myself to call that number.”

In a 2017 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kidman explained that it took Urban four months to call her. “I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me,” she said. But after some prompting from DeGeneres,” Kidman admitted, “I think he was shy.”

Kidman and Urban celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Back in 2016, on their 10th wedding anniversary, Urban shared a photo of the happy couple that was taken the night they met.

Urban Wrote a Song for Kidman’s Latest Show

Kidman plays a Russian wellness resort owner named Masha in the Hulu miniseries, “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The series, which is based on Lianne Moriarty’s novel of the same name, premiered on August 18.

Urban wrote a song called “Crimson Blue” for the show. While a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Urban explained that he was told to write something “kind of trippy, Pink Floydish, sort of eastern meditative ethereal,” for the series.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Kidman spoke in her character’s Russian-American accent throughout the entire shooting process. Regina Hall, who also appears in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” told the outlet, “it was a little surreal, to be honest. She walked in and she was Russian! I did not hear Nicole’s real voice until we wrapped. She didn’t break.”

Kelly Clarkson asked Urban if it was at all creepy to watch Kidman stay in character even when the cameras weren’t rolling. Even from watching the show’s trailer, it’s easy to glean the intensity of Kidman’s character. But Urban wasn’t perturbed. “It’s pretty sexy, it’s actually pretty sexy,” he said, adding that Kidman didn’t stay in character when she was at home.

Why Did Urban Leave ‘American Idol?’

Urban was a judge on “American Idol” from 2013-2016. His final season on the show was considered “American Idol”‘s farewell season, but the show was rebooted in 2017 on ABC. It had previously run on FOX.

“I think it’s going to be all new people except for Ryan (Seacrest),” Urban told Us Weekly shortly after the show’s comeback was announced. He was correct — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan became the new judges and have been the only “American Idol” judges ever since.

The 20th season of “American Idol” premieres on February 27, 2022.

