Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Make Huge Change on Their Talk Show

Earlier this week, fans may have noticed a change on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s daytime talk show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

During Tuesday’s episode, the co-hosts sat side by side for the first time in months, as opposed to sitting at a socially distanced six feet. Seacrest joked, “Wow, I totally forget we used to sit this close to each other. We’re a little nervous about it.”

The moment was not lost on fans, who flocked to Twitter to comment on Ryan and Kelly truly being back together again.

One person wrote in the comments section on the Instagram video above, “Great to see you both ‘together,'” while another wrote, “Ahh…so nice!!”

Why were they allowed to do sit close together again?

Resuming Activities If Vaccinated

On May 16, the CDC updated its website to reveal that those who are fully vaccinated can “resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic”.

The website read, “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

People are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, like Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a single dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson.

A recent article by Johns Hopkins Medicine outlined that the CDC still recommends people wear masks and must practice social distancing when going to “doctor’s offices, hospitals or long-term care facilities.”

The outlet cautions those who wish to gather in large groups, even if vaccinated, and cite pharmacology and molecular science expert Namandje Bumpus, Ph.D., who says, “Even among a few people, the virus can spread, and we strongly recommend against people from multiple households getting together without precautions if some are unvaccinated.”

The outlet recommends celebrating events outdoors, maintaining distancing when you aren’t sure of someone’s vaccination status, and urges those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask.

In regards to getting together with friends and family, Bumpus stated, “With children, relatives, and friends, open and honest discussions are necessary, even more than we are used to.”

Bumpus continued, “Even if you have been fully vaccinated, when you are deciding about spending time in close proximity with older people and those with health problems, ask questions about vaccination and risk, and invite honest answers. Don’t assume that people are safe or that they feel comfortable interacting with others yet.”

Anthony Fauci & First Lady Jill Biden

Next week, according to The Hill, First lady Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, will give a joint interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

The Hill wrote, “In the interview, which will air Monday, Biden and Fauci will discuss the latest efforts to fight against COVID-19…”

The outlet noted that last month, Jill Biden and Fauci visited a local children’s vaccination clinic to shine focus on COVID-19 vaccinations for younger citizens. This marked the second time the two had “joined forces on a coronavirus event since the start of the administration.”