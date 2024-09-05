Kelly Clarkson Admits to ‘American Idol’ Gaffe: ‘Oh My God’

If not for a helpful staffer on her TV talk show, Kelly Clarkson would have completely forgotten to mark the 22nd anniversary of her “American Idol” win. Clarkson, 42, appeared embarrassed about the near-miss in an Instagram video posted on the milestone date — September 4, 2024.

Exactly 22 years before, Clarkson was crowned the first “American Idol” and has had a storied career ever since. In May, Billboard ranked Clarkson as the most successful “Idol” winner in the show’s history, followed by season four winner Carrie Underwood, whom ABC named in August as the show’s newest judge — a role Clarkson previously said she had no interest in.

Kelly Clarkson Says She Forgot Special Date Because She Was Focused on Her Kids Starting School

As Clarkson, 42, sat in an office at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” studios in New York, a staffer she called Andy — likely the show’s digital director, Andrew Shaw — filmed her as he said, “”Hey Kel, it’s September 4th.”

Unfazed by the subtle reminder, Clarkson replied, “It is September 4th.”

So he gave her another nudge by saying, “On this day 22 years ago…” and before he could even finish, Clarkson gasped, “Oh my God, oh my god!”

She then exclaimed. “When you said that date, I got nervous, like, ‘Did I miss an anniversary?’ I did! Is it 22 years?”

Andy replied off-camera, “22 years since you were crowned America’s first ‘American Idol.'”

There to work on her talk show’s sixth season, which premieres on September 23, Clarkson laughed, “And I’m back on TV. Who would’ve thought? That’s so exciting! Andy, I forgot! I didn’t even realize what day it was.”

Clarkson then explained that her mind had skipped right over the consequential date to September 5, her kids’ first day of school.

Fans and friends flooded the post with praise for Clarkson and memories of her big “Idol” win, including Michael Orland, who served as the show’s musical director during its first 16 years.

“Amazing,” Orland wrote. “22 years ago and marked my first full week working on that show (for 16 seasons) started when we moved to the Kodak theatre that week. Happy anniversary. And happy everything amazing that’s happened with you. So deserved!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️🙏🎹🎤❤️”

The “American Idol” Instagram account also chimed in with, “22 years Since U Been Crowned 👑🎤 We love you, @kellyclarkson!!!”

Among the fans who flooded the post, one wrote, “22 years ago the music world became brighter bc of kelly💛”

Another commented, “The best Idol winner Worldwide!!! Happy Anniversary!!! 🎉🏆🌎🙏♥️👏👏”

Kelly Clarkson Didn’t Want to Be a Judge on ‘American Idol’

After Katy Perry left “American Idol” in May following seven seasons as a judge on the ABC show, Clarkson was among the celebrities often named by media and fans as a possible replacement.

But in June, Clarkson told ET Online she wasn’t interested in the role, noting that she and her kids moved from Los Angeles, where she spent nine seasons as a coach on “The Voice,” to New York City in 2022.

Clarkson told the outlet of the “Idol” gig, “No. No. I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.’ And it would put me in L.A., and that’s why I had to quit ‘The Voice,’ which I love that team. And I miss them so much.”

“I wanted a life for us,” she continued. “And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other. As a parent — people get this — you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you.”

“That’s the reason (I can’t do ‘Idol’),” she concluded. “It’s my kiddos.”