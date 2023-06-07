Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Calls It ‘Hard’ to Watch Others Be Judged

Back in 2002, the world was introduced to Kelly Clarkson as she became the first winner of “American Idol,” setting up the series to become a staple among reality television. During that experience, the talk show host says she was introduced to something she wasn’t accustomed to as she watched her peers face criticism.

As she progressed herself through the competition, ultimately winning the entire show with Justin Guarini finishing as runner-up, she admitted during the June 1 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that it was tough to watch other contestants face judging. Her reflection of her ‘Idol’ win came during a conversation with fellow musician Seal.

Kelly Clarkson Said it Was ‘Hard’ to Watch From The Side

With Seal appearing as a guest, the two got into a discussion about Clarkson’s breakthrough moment. Seal admitted he “wouldn’t have done” something like a singing competition because of the “courage” it takes to go on display like that.

“I don’t know if everyone realizes how hard that is, to put yourself out there and have people tell you how good you were or how bad you were and you having to take it on a show like you did,” Seal said during his appearance on her talk show. “I wouldn’t have had the courage to do that.”

Clarkson said that aspect of the show didn’t bother her but seeing others around her go through wasn’t easy.

“It was more hard, not for me, but to watch other people,” Clarkson said. “I’m always that person, like, it’s hard for me to watch other people go through something. And, like, other artists were not handling it well, like what people would say online.”

She added the comments from blogs and social media would affect her peers and “break their spirit a bit.”

Putting all that aside, Clarkson’s success on ‘Idol’ was nearly instant as her single from the show, “A Moment Like This,” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after just one week. Since her win, she has gone on to produce nine albums with her 10 album, “Chemistry,” set to release on June 23, 2023.

Kelly Clarkson Knows The Impact a Judge’s Comments Can Have

Nearly 16 years after her ‘Idol’ win, Clarkson returned to the world of singing competitions as she joined season 14 of “The Voice.” While not serving as a judge as “The Voice” operates with coaches, Clarkson still gives her feedback to contestants.

She has been on the NBC series for nine seasons, including the most recent of season 23 after taking a one-season hiatus. She also won’t be back for season 24 as she steps away once again.

During NBC’s winter press day in January 2018, Clarkson explained why she enjoys serving as a coach. According to E! News, Clarkson feels like she can relate to each singer.

“It literally does come back to those blinds that really separates everything. And it means something to me,” she said, according to E! News. “I represent those people in this industry. I don’t fit the pop star image, but I am a pop star.”