WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Flirts With Chris Martin, Performs Iconic Whitney Houston Song

Kelly Clarkson is known for her music, her coaching on “The Voice” and her hosting her own daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The show recently returned for season 3 after winning multiple Emmy Awards, and Clarkson’s first ‘Kellyoke’ segment of the season did not disappoint.

The new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is under quite a bit of pressure, since Clarkson is slated to take over the coveted daytime slot from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following its conclusion at the end of the year.

Guests for the season 3 premiere included Chris Martin of Coldplay, “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang, Kristin Chenoweth, who will be an advisor on “The Voice” for the upcoming season, and rapper Fat-Joe.

Watch Clarkson Perform ‘I’m On Top of the World’





The first “Kellyoke” segment of the season features Clarkson performing Imagine Dragon’s “I’m On Top of the World” along with some famous friends like Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Kristin Chenoweth. Rapper Fat Joe and surprise guests D-Nice, Andre de Shields and Aaron Tveit also make an appearance.

The video took Clarkson through New York City and ended up in the studio where the premiere was filmed in front of the frontline workers that made up the audience.

Fans were impressed with Clarkson’s performance, and they took to the comment section on the YouTube video to express their opinion.

“I wouldn’t expect less than those crystal clear high notes at the end. Amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “This is the best opening so far. I’m feeling the #Heat queen. She ain’t come to play.”

“CHILLs, the way she can give any song new life! Can we talk about the vocals from 2:32 on???? and how this made me well up,” another person commented.

Clarkson Got to Perform a Whitney Houston Song





Chris Martin and Kelly Duet Whitney Houston’s 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Kelly freaks out meeting the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin. Chris talks with Kelly about visiting New York City for the first time, their mutual love of Whitney Houston, and his admiration for Kelly's singing talent. They also treat the audience to an acoustic version of the Whitney classic, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody… 2021-09-13T21:30:03Z

Later on in the episode, Clarkson performed “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” alongside Chris Martin.

“I love you so much, and this is my favorite part of my job, meeting people that are so talented,” Clarkson told Martin at the start of the interview.

At one point, Clarkson looks at Martin’s guitar and asks if he’ll be performing any Coldplay. She leans forward and asks, “Are you gonna serenade me? And maybe them too?” while pointing to the audience, which got a lot of cheers in reaction.

He tells her that he’s been moved by Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and asks if she’ll sing it with him, to which she replies “yes!”

Clarkson misses the beginning of the song at first, and then swears when realizing it. Then, the two continue and perform the rest of the song.

Clarkson Returns to ‘The Voice’ For Season 21

Clarkson returns to “The Voice” for season 21 alongside coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande.

The upcoming season of the show will be as star-studded as Clarkson’s music video, including Kristin Chenoweth, Camila Cabello, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and Ed Sheeran as well as all the hopeful contestants who are attending Blind Auditions.

“The Voice” premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

