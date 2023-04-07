‘American Idol’ OG Takes Aim at Ex in New Song

OG “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to release her album “Chemistry.” On April 4, 2023, she announced the title of her first single, “Mine,” and revealed that it will be on April 14, 2023.

Along with Clarkson’s announcement, she shared a snippet of the lyrics to the song, which appear to be about a break up. “Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine,” she sang. According to Us Weekly, the lyrics are likely about Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, whom she split from in June 2020.

The decision to end her marriage wasn’t easy for Clarkson and the divorce ended up being far from amicable, which has been widely reported on over the past couple of years.

Clarkson has maintained that her two kids, River and Remington, would always be her priority. She was awarded primary physical custody of the two children, according to People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Clarkson’s New Album Will Be About the Full ‘Arc’ of Her Relationship With Blackstock

Clarkson has been recording music for a couple of years now, and is excited to share it with her fans. In the video she shared on social media announcing “Chemistry,” Clarkson shared why she chose that album title.

“It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson said. She went on to explain her inspiration for the songs on the album — which isn’t only about her split.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it,” she continued, adding, “chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album. I’m nervous, but I’m excited about putting it out.”

In addition to her new album, Clarkson has announced that she will be doing a sort of mini-residency in Las Vegas over the summer 2023; she will play 10 shows at Planet Hollywood.

Kelly Clarkson Says She Won’t Get Married Again

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after the two met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. The two didn’t actually start dating until 2012. And while Clarkson has previously gushed about her then-husband, things just didn’t end up working out between the two.

Following her split from Blackstock, Clarkson admits that she doesn’t really have an interest in getting remarried.

“I won’t be getting married,” she said on “The Angie Martinez IRL” podcast on March 13, 2023. “In my life, I’ve been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that’s why I say that,” she added.

And while Clarkson hasn’t gone public with any new relationships, a source told Us Weekly that “The Voice” coach is open to dating.

“Kelly has entered the dating world. She’s being set up with friends and is open to dating again,” a source said in March 2022.

