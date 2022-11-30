Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans With Latest Lady Gaga Cover

“American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson impressed fans when she did her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” for the November 29 episode of her NBC talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson calls the segment “Kellyoke” and often covers popular hits by other artists.

Less than a day after Clarkson’s cover was uploaded to YouTube, the clip garnered more than 56,000 views. Social media users praised Clarkson, with some people saying the singer’s vocals were a perfect match for Gaga’s hit songs.

“If these covers weren’t already massive songs, you would have no idea these were not Kelly’s original songs bc she takes them ALL and makes them HER OWN! Well done Kelly,” said one popular response.

Others made suggestions for future Lady Gaga covers Clarkson should do. “She should definitely do more Gaga covers, it really suits her voice. Perfect Illusion would be a great choice,” they said.

A number of fans are looking forward to Clarkson releasing more music, writing things like: “These covers are what keep me going while waiting for Kelly Clarkson’s next album!”

Fans Don’t Have To Wait Too Long For New Music From Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Stupid Love' By Lady Gaga | Kellyoke

Clarkson’s newest album is slated to come out next year.

The star said she “needed” to write more music after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, whom she was married to for seven years. The former couple shares two children together, 8-year-old daughter River and 6-year-old son Remington.

“I hadn’t really been working hardcore on an album until I needed to,” she told Variety. “But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind.”

Clarkson said her new music will take fans on a journey.

“So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album,” she told Variety. “It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

Clarkson Loves to Cover Lady Gaga

Kelly Clarkson – Shallow cover by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

It’s not the first time Clarkson covered a hit by Gaga.

She garnered acclaim by covering “Shallow” at a concert in 2019. She praised Gaga as a genuinely nice person and said she loved the song.

“I know there’s a lot of competition always with artists and in the industry, but there’s a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other and what they’re doing. And this chick is amazing,” Clarkson said about Gaga before she performed “Shallow.”

“We’re really different but at the same time we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing,” Clarkson added.

She went on to cover “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” for her “Kellyoke” segments.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” first premiered on NBC in 2019. She shot episodes of the daytime talk show from home during the pandemic and returned to the studio with Season 3 in September 2021.

According to Variety, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has won a total of 13 Emmys since it’s been on the air.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer said she was inspired by Rosie O’Donnell.

“If anybody were to compare me, I feel I’m more like that, vibewise,” Clarkson told Variety. “She was such a fan of people. She had conversations; she loved music; she loved to be inspired. It was just positive.”