Did Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Ever Date?

Ryan Seacrest may be Kelly Ripa’s work husband, but have the two ever dated in real life?

The answer is no. Kelly Ripa has been married to her husband, Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos, since 1996. The two met when Consuelos was Ripa’s co-star on All My Children in 1995. They eloped one year later. Together the couple has three children: Mary Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.

Read on to learn more about Ripa and Seacrest’s love lives.

Ripa’s Husband Is a Star on ‘Riverdale’

Because of their respective jobs, the two have spent many months apart over the past year — Ripa has been filming in New York while Consuelos has been doing the same in Vancouver.

As Hello Magazine noted, Ripa and her husband were apart for the talk show host’s 50th birthday, which she celebrated in October. They also spent Thanksgiving apart.

In a recent Sirius XM radio interview, Ripa said of her meeting her husband, “I wasn’t looking to get married… but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it. And I don’t believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment.”

Ryan Seacrest’s Busy Work Schedule

And what about Seacrest?

Earlier this year, Seacrest broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, whom he had been dating on and off for seven years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Seacrest shared, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,’ a spokesperson for the TV and radio host said in an exclusive statement. ‘They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Not long after, according to the Daily Mail, Seacrest was seen with an unnamed blonde companion.

Other than that, Seacrest has so much work to juggle that it’s hard to imagine him being able to add more to his plate. Not only does he host his daily show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, but he hosts “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” after that. And on weekends, during COVID, at least, he has taped American Idol, according to the Associated Press.

In a recent interview about working amid the pandemic, Seacrest said, “There were also a lot of requests to do extra specials and things for our partners (such as hosting the successful “Disney Family Sing Along” programs) because everyone was going through a tough time. We leaned into doing as much as we could…”

This year, Seacrest will also be hosting “Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” along with Lucy Hale and Billy Porter. Jennifer Lopez is expected to perform in New York.

Seacrest told the AP of the upcoming celebration, “It may feel a little different on the ground, but I think on the air it’s still going to have that celebratory component to it… Most of us can’t go anywhere, so we’re going to really try to put on a good show.”

