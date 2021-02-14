How Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Became Famous on TikTok

American Idol season 19 premieres on February 14, and Kellyanne Conway’s TikTok famous daughter Claudia is expected to be one of the contestants auditioning.

Over the past several months, 16-year-old Claudia Conway has become famous in her own right, tweeting, posting, and TikTok-ing her way to millions of followers across her social media channels. On TikTok alone, she has 1.7 million followers.

So, how did Conway become a social media celebrity? Read on to learn more.

Conway Gained Social Media Fame After Showing Her Support for Black Lives Matter in June 2020

Conway emerged as a teen social media celebrity after her posts from a Black Lives Matter protest surfaced in June 2020. Her stance garnered attention in large part because of her famous mother, who was Senior Counselor to the President for the Trump administration at the time.

According to Insider, Conway spoke out in an interview about her motivation for taking her politics to such a public platform, explaining, “Growing up when your mom is Kellyanne Conway, it’s really, really hard to disassociate yourself with that image, because people look at me and are like, ‘Oh, that’s Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, she must love Trump.’ In reality, I really don’t.”

With her rapidly growing platform, Conway continued to speak out against her mom’s politics and the Trump administration. When Kellyanne Conway tested positive for coronavirus in October 2020, Conway shared videos of her wearing a mask in her home to prevent contracting the virus from her mom. Conway has also secretly recorded arguments with her mother, posting them to TikTok for her followers to watch and listen to.

Most recently, Conway accused her mother of sharing a topless photo of her on Twitter. According to Variety, Conway responded to the photo, which was quickly deleted from Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter Fleets, via a TikTok video. In the video, Conway said, “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something. I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.” Later, Conway uploaded another video, telling her followers, “I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked.”

In addition to voicing her political views and criticisms of her high-profile parents on TikTok, she also uses the app to follow viral trends and even as a place to share covers of her singing. Before her American Idol audition aired, Conway shared a recording of her cover of “La Vie En Rose.”

Conway Used TikTok to Tease Her Upcoming ‘Idol’ Audition

Ahead of the season 19 American Idol premiere, Conway posted a sneak peek of her audition experience. At the start of the video, Ryan Seacrest introduces her over voice over as a “social media sensation,” asking, “but will she get a ticket to Hollywood?” Conway shared the same promo clip on Instagram, encouraging her fan base to tune in. In the caption, she teased, “I hope @KatyPerry likes me! Tune in to see if I make it to Hollywood.”

In addition to that promo, which did not feature Conway singing, she posted a video sharing a bit of insider information about her audition. In a TikTok, she wrote, “disclaimer that I am not happy w my idol audition i was so nervous and sick so im just giving everyone a little heads up ok.”

On Instagram, Conway shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her and Seacrest, sitting down for an interview. Based on the amount of filming and promotion that went into Conway’s appearance on the show, expect that her audition will be one of the premiere night’s biggest moments.

New episodes of American Idol season 19 air on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

