‘American Idol’ Season 20 Contestant Announces Pregnancy

Kelsie Dolin is a contestant on season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” who recently made it through the first round of Hollywood Week and even received a standing ovation from the judges.

Before the Hollywood Week Genre Challenge episode aired, 18-year-old Dolin shared an announcement with her Instagram followers.

“Y’all!! I’ve been keeping a little secret,” she wrote on Instagram on March 24, 2022 alongside a photo of a sonogram. “I’m having a baby and, it’s a….. BOY!!! Can’t wait to meet baby carter!!! August 8th!!”

Fans & Fellow Contestants Are Excited for Dolin

Fans and fellow “American Idol” contestants are excited for Dolin, and they let her know in the comment section of her Instagram post.

Season 20 contestant Kaylin Roberson commented, “Ahhhh so exciting Kelsie!”

“KELSEY,” another person wrote. “Been wondering about you. Awe your boy gets the sweetest mama! Welcome to the cool mom club.”

Some wondered if it meant Dolin will be quitting “American Idol.”

“Congrats!!!” one person wrote. “Does that mean no more idol.”

Another wrote, “I’m going to guess that you are no longer on American Idol?”

Many others encouraged her to continue with her dreams and continue singing.

Dolin Received a Standing Ovation During Hollywood Week





Play



Kelsie Dolin Has Confidence And Strength In Her Voice With Lauren Alaina's Help – American Idol 2022 Take it from Lauren Alaina: "This show was created for Kelsie. You are what American Idol is all about." Plus, who DOESN'T love mashed potatoes, right?! See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/… 2022-03-29T00:17:36Z

Kelsie Dolin was very nervous before her performance on “American Idol” Hollywood Week genre challenge. Lauren Alaina, who was mentoring the country artists on that episode, encouraged her to go on the stage and perform to the best of her ability.

“You can, and you will,” Alaina told Dolin about performing.

Dolin was still having a hard time before her performance, however, with her hands shaking while holding the mic and her wiping tears away before she went onto the stage. She also said that she didn’t believe in herself and that if she were a dish at Thanksgiving Dinner, she would “be the mashed potatoes.”

“I’m terrified I’m gonna freeze on stage,” Dolin told the cameras. “Yeah.”

Alaina reassured her once again.

“This show is created for Kelsies. You are what ‘American Idol’ is all about. This is your moment. You get to decide who you are and what you’re gonna be,” she told the contestant.

She performed the song “Things a Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson for her genre challenge, and she received a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as from much of the audience.

Fans took to the comment section on the video to share their thoughts.

“So beautiful and innocent,” one person wrote. “When she said she would be the mashed potatoes, Hell mashed potatoes are my favorite. Kelsie nothing beats a failure but a try. Love your voice. Your grandmother would be so proud of you.”

Another person commented, “OMG, she was wiping her tears at the corner so that no one could see her. My heart goes out to her. I want to give her a big hug. She is so humble and sweet. I can relate to her. Be strong Kelsie. You have OUR SUPPORT. YOU GO GIRL.. your voice is so amazing, I will buy your records.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Spoilers: Which Artists Get Through Hollywood Week?