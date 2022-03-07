Luke Bryan Thinks This ‘Idol’ Hopeful Is ‘The Biggest Star’ He’s Seen

ABC’s “American Idol” returned for season 20 on Sunday, February 27, 2022, and the second episode of auditions aired on Sunday, March 6.

The first round of the competition sees judges travel around the country looking for the next big thing. Kenedi Anderson astonished judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie with her talent.

Anderson announced on Instagram that she’d be on the March 6 episode of “American Idol.”

“The 2nd episode of @AmericanIdol is this Sunday, March 6 at 8/7c!!!!! Tune in to @ABCNetwork to watch my audition <3 #AmericanIdol #KenediAnderson #Kenedi #KeniCat #KeniCats #KenediOnIdol,” she posted.

Watch Anderson’s Audition for ‘American Idol’





Platinum Ticket: Kenedi Anderson's Lady GaGa Cover Deserves APPLAUSE – American Idol 2022 The judges are left floored by Kenedi's vocals, and Katy Perry is now a part of the KeniCat fandom. Our judges are so excited, and believe in Kenedi so much that she's worthy of the PLATINUM TICKET! See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow… 2022-03-07T02:19:36Z

Anderson is 17 years old. She’s originally from Virginia, but she tells the judges that she has been moving around for her entire life, which she said can get really lonely. Anderson has five siblings, though, which she says helps keep her from getting too lonely.

For her audition, she chose to sing “Applause” by Lady Gaga while playing the piano. As soon as she started singing, Katy Perry looked shocked in a good way. Both Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie had huge smiles on their face as they listened to the audition.

She earned a standing ovation.

“What are the names of your fans?” Perry asked her as soon as she was done.

Anderson said, “I don’t have any.”

The judges laughed and suggested they call her fans the KenniCats.

“I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited yet. You check every box, and a lot of all of them. Get ready to become your own hero,” Perry told her.

Richie said, “You don’t understand. We can stand here all day long and sing songs, but we are looking for the next thing in the music business… you have answered our prayers.”

Bryan also told her that he thought she would at least make it to the top 10 of the competition.

“Chills,” Perry said.

They then invited Anderson’s mom into the room to tell her how much they loved her audition.

“Your second-born has just born our faces off,” Bryan shared.

Then, they surprised the artist with the “special ticket upgrade” that is the Platinum Ticket. That means that Anderson will be able to skip one of the all-important rounds of Hollywood Week, giving her a leg-up in the competition going forward.

The Judges Think Anderson Is a ‘Star’

The judges loved Anderson’s audition.

After her audition, Bryan told Anderson that she “may be the biggest star we’ve ever seen.”

Perry agreed, and she was threatened by the young artist.

“I’m feeling threatened,” Perry said at the end of the audition. “They’re younger, they’re skinnier, they’re prettier. They sing really good!”

She then jokingly tells Siri to make her an appointment at the plastic surgery center later that day.

“Your musical journey for the rest of your life just started right here,” Bryan told her.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will air on both Sunday and Monday nights.

