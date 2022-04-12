‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Winner Leaves Competition

Kenedi Anderson was a front-runner at the beginning of ABC’s “American Idol” season 20, getting a Platinum Ticket from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, which gave her a head up over the rest of the contestants during Hollywood Week.

Anderson made it through Hollywood Week, through the Showstopper Round, and into the top 24 before leaving the competition.

Fans had been speculating about Anderson’s leaving the competition for weeks. After the Hollywood Duet challenge episode aired on April 3, 2022, some fans noticed that the contestant’s duet was missing from both social media and YouTube, leaving them to think that one of the contestants may have quit or been asked to leave “American Idol.”

Anderson was set to be part of the second show of the top 24 round, which was mentored by Bebe Rexha.

Viewers Cannot Vote for Kenedi Anderson

On the Monday, April 11 episode, Anderson was supposed to perform, but she was not shown on the show, and her number and name were not available for voting on the app.

The contestant was set to perform in the first slot of the night, with her performance being shown multiple times in promotions for the episode and her appearing in group shots. She did film the episode in Hawaii, but it will not be airing on the episode along with the rest of the top 24.

According to reliable spoiler account, Idol Spoilers, Anderson will be acknowledged in some way.

“#idolspoilers American Idol Season 20 Top 24 Group 2 episode may or may not feature Kenedi Anderson’s performance but her withdrawal will be acknowledged in some way during the episode and the ability to cast votes for her will not be offered,” the account tweeted.

Anderson performed the song “Human” by Christina Perri for her top 24 performance.

What Does This Mean for the Top 20?

#AmericanIdol starts now and voting is open! 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝟯 𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲: 1️⃣ Text Contestant's # to 21523

2️⃣ Use the #AmericanIdol App

3️⃣ Go to https://t.co/zflQXnsvHE⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Tweet along with us using #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/pRKnwvw3uX — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 12, 2022

The way the show split the contestants into two groups meant that two contestants from each night were set to leave the competition, but now that Anderson is out, it’s unclear if only one singer from the second night of the competition will be leaving.

The top 20 will be revealed during the first live episode of the season, which airs on Sunday, April 17.

Here are the contestants who are in the top 23 and the songs they chose to sing in Hawaii:

Women

Allegra Miles: “Adore You” by Harry Styles Ava Maybee: “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus & Chaka Khan Cadence Baker: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James Danielle Finn: “Your Song” by Elton John Elli Rowe: Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac Emyrson Flora: Unknown at the time of writing Hunter Girl: Unknown at the time of writing Katyrah Love: Blame it On the Boogie” by the Jackson 5 Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.): “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood Leah Marlene: “Call Me” by Blondie Nicolina Bozzo: “Elastic Heart” by Sia Sage: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton Scarlet Ayliz: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Men

Cameron Whitcomb: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival Christian Guardino: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic Daniel Marshall: “Heaven” by Bryan Adams” Fritz Hager: “Waves” by Dean Lewis Jacob Moran: “In my Blood” by Shawn Mendes Jay Copeland: “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 Mike Parker: “Best Shot” by Jimmie Allen Noah Thompson: “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The Steel Drivers Sir Blayke: “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)” by The Script Tristen Gressett: “With a Little Help From my Friends” by The Beatles

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

