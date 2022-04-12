Kenedi Anderson Breaks Silence Following ‘American Idol’ Exit

Kenedi Anderson was a front-runner at the beginning of ABC’s “American Idol” season 20, getting a Platinum Ticket from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, which gave her a head up over the rest of the contestants during Hollywood Week.

Anderson left the competition after competing in the top 24 episode, making her ineligible to make it to the top 20.

During the top 24 episode, which aired on Monday, April 11, 2022, Anderson was seen performing “Human” by Christina Perri.

After her performance, Ryan Seacrest appeared virtually and told viewers that she was no longer in the competition due to “personal reasons.”

Anderson Dropped Out of the Competition

Anderson took to Instagram to announce that she left the show.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol,'” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

She added, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what i love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Some fans took to the comment section to let Anderson know they support her.

“Omg noooooo I was about to vote for you,” one person wrote. “hope all is well.”

Another commented, “I will support you till the end! Wishing you the best of luck in the future.”

Fans Were Sad to See Anderson Go

Um…so why did my real life Barbie Ms. Kenedi drop out!? 😭 She had such a beautiful voice and was one of my top faves #americanidol — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) April 12, 2022

Fans had been speculating about Anderson’s leaving the competition for weeks. After the Hollywood Duet challenge episode aired on April 3, 2022, some fans noticed that the contestant’s duet was missing from both social media and YouTube, leaving them to think that one of the contestants may have quit or been asked to leave “American Idol.”

Fans were still upset when she officially left the competition, as they thought she was one of the front-runners to win.

“Um… so why did my real life Barbie Ms. Kenedi drop out!?” one person tweeted. “She had such a beautiful voice and was one of my top faves.”

Another person tweeted, “I’m sad that you just withdrew from #AmericanIdol, Kenedi. But your performance in Hawaii was great!!! Still, you’re a great singer and you should get a recording contract in the future!!!”

Many thought that she was a sure-thing to win.

“It’s so crazy to me because kenedi would’ve won 100%… now I’m rooting for leah marlene, ava, nicole, and emyrson #americanidol,” one tweet reads.

Another tweet reads, “What a blow to @AmericanIdol with Kenedi exiting the competition. She’s the kind of talent music execs dream of-total package. Certain there is an offer on the table that prompted the departure. Female artists literally look at her with envy and know she’s next #americanidol.”

One comment on Instagram reads, “I literally gasped. I’m so sad. Well wishes to you.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

