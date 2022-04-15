‘American Idol’ Dropout Kenedi Anderson Teases Shady New Song

“American Idol” season 20 Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson dropped out of the competition following the top 24 performances. Many fans considered the singer a front-runner before her withdrawal.

Anderson impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan during her last performance on the show when she sang Christina Perri’s song “Human.”

Now, some fans think that Anderson seems to be dropping some shade in the show’s direction.

Anderson’s Song Is About Finding ‘Something Better’

In a now-deleted TikTok posted earlier this week, per the Daily Mail, Anderson teased the “chorus of a song” she “wrote not too long ago.”

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached,” Anderson sings in the clip. “Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

Of course, the song could be about any number of things, including a relationship. She referenced being “friend-zoned” during the episode of “American Idol” that was filmed in Hawaii, so it’s possible the song has nothing to do with “American Idol” at all.

Anderson has over 100,000 followers on TikTok, and her videos have amassed over 1.9 million likes at the time of writing on April 14, 2022. The singer has dubbed her fans the “Kenicats,” which is something Katy Perry suggested during her audition.

After singing the Lady GaGa song “Applause” for the judges, Anderson received a standing ovation.

“What are the names of your fans?” Perry asked her as soon as she was done.

Anderson said, “I don’t have any.”

The judges laughed and suggested they call her fans the KenniCats.

Anderson Addressed Her Exit

Anderson took to Instagram to announce that she left the show.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol,’” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

She added, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what i love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Some fans took to the comment section to let Anderson know they support her.

“American Idol” producer Freemantle Media sent a statement about the exit to People.

“We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol,’” the statement reads. Anderson’s performance of Christina Perri’s song “Human” still aired during the Top 24 performance show, and many people loved it. “Your performance on tonight’s show was absolutely incredible!” one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

Fans had been speculating about Anderson’s leaving the competition for weeks. After the Hollywood Duet challenge episode aired on April 3, 2022, some fans noticed that the contestant’s duet was missing from both social media and YouTube, leaving them to think that one of the contestants may have quit or been asked to leave “American Idol.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

