Some ‘Idol’ Viewers Vow to Stop Watching Season 20 After Top 24 Reveal

Fans of ABC’s “American Idol” are confused about decisions made by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie after the top 24 contestants for season 20 of the show were revealed.

On April 10, the top 24 performances will be shown. They were filmed in Hawaii at Aulani, which is a Disney Resort & Spa. During the episode, Jimmie Allen and Bebe Rexha will mentor contestants.

The top 20 will be revealed the following week, during the April 17, 2022 episode. That is also when the live shows for the season begin.

Before those performances, however, the field had to be narrowed down from 59 contestants to 24. One contestant who was cut was Kevin Gullage, and fans were not happy with that choice.

Some Think Gullage Is More Talented Than Others

One viewer took to Reddit to talk about Gullage.

“I’m sorry but how in the world did he not make the top 24,” they wrote. “He clearly was one of the most polished talents this season and had an incredible voice. They didn’t even show him at all tonight??I’m genuinely confused and honestly might stop watching this season.”

One reply reads, “Confused too. He deserved a spot on top 24 but to not even show him? Makes me wonder if something happened behind the scenes??”

Others said they hoped Gullage wasn’t actually eliminated by the judges.

“I’m hoping he voluntarily quit because of another opportunity. That’s the only thing I can think of because he was awesome. I need to know,” one person wrote.

Gullage Says ‘Not Every Stage is Your Stage’

Gullage took to Instagram when he was eliminated to share his thanks for his time on “American Idol” by doing a question and answer session on his Instagram Stories. When asked what the biggest takeaway from his time on the show was, he said the stage was not the one for him.

“Not every stage is your stage. You can give high quality shows every time you go out there, but some stages are made for others,” he shared.

He also shared a post clarifying that he was eliminated, not disqualified.

“I met so many great performers and singers,” he wrote. “Also, I got to share my gift with all of you out there. There was no drama. There was no issue off camera. The issue was what was on camera.”

Gullage said that he has been performing since he was a teenager and has always been around entertainers.

“The culmination of the lessons and upbringing I’ve lived for 23 years will come out on every stage I walk on to. That’s how I leave it all on the stage. Sometimes that way of being can… go beyond what a show like ‘American Idol’ might need,” he wrote.

He also encouraged his fans to keep watching the show.

“Please don’t stop watching ‘American Idol!’,” he wrote. “It’s an opportunity for future musicians (as well as current contestants) to reach levels of themselves and this business that they might not get to reach without it!”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

