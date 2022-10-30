‘Idol’ Star Laci Kaye Booth Making Waves After Losing Record Deal

One month after reluctantly revealing to fans that her record label had dropped her, “American Idol” fan-favorite Laci Kaye Booth is already making waves on her own. The 27-year-old seems to be landing on her feet, with tour dates filling her schedule for the rest of 2022 and sneak peeks of new music her fans — and fellow musicians — are going crazy over.

Laci Kaye Booth Hits the Road for Remainder of 2022

2022 has been quite the roller coaster ride for Laci Kaye Booth, who placed fifth on season 17 of “American Idol.” The singer, who describes her style as “dreamy country,” started the year feeling blown away over being named one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country.”

She’s also had multiple high-profile appearances and performances, from a duet with season 17 winner Laine Hardy on the “American Idol” reunion show in May to appearing on the CMC Rocks Festival stage in Australia.

But despite her successes, Booth revealed in late September that she’d been hiding a big secret: her label, Big Machine Records, had dropped her over the summer. The native Texan uploaded a nearly three-minute video on TikTok to come clean about the big change in her career.

“I’ve just been kind of embarrassed to share it, I guess,” she said. “I hate sharing my failures.”

But fans and fellow musicians have rallied around the talented singer, and her schedule is suddenly jam-packed with concert dates. On October 17, she shared on Instagram that she’ll be hitting the road as the opening act for multiple performers.

She wrote, “Looks like I’m gonna be living out of a suitcase through the end of the year!!!!”

She’s opening for Blanco Brown, known for his unique blend of country and hip-hop, on his 16-city tour, and she’s also alternating dates with fellow “Idol” alum Grace Leer, opening for season 20 winner Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl. In December, she’ll also open for Diamond Rio at the Christmas in Ida festival in Michigan.

Fans & Fellow Musicians Are Loving Laci Kaye Booth’s Sneak Peeks of Songs

As an independent artist, Booth can share and release any music she chooses. As she’s posted recent excerpts of songs she’s been working on with fellow songwriters in Nashville, she has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, but also from fellow musicians.

On October 17, Nashville songwriter/producer Jamie Kenney, whose new collaboration with Colbie Caillat was just released, posted an Instagram photo of Booth during a recording session and simply wrote, “This voice…wrecks.”

When she revealed in early October that her label had dropped her, Booth said she’d taken time off to just focus on writing songs and finding her true voice.

“I took a month off of everything and I recorded so many songs,” she shared. “It just opened up my whole mind, body, spirit, my eyes. I finally saw who I was supposed to be as an artist, my vision that I’ve had since I was a little girl was finally here. And it makes me emotional to talk about! But I feel like women in the industry, for some reason, we don’t always get to have creative control like we should as artists.”

The biggest response online has been to a new song called “Overnight,” which she shared part of via social media on October 23, with the lyrics scrolling on a black screen. She described the song’s point of view as “you get out of a 5 year relationship & write this song on the day he leaves.” She added in her caption that she’d worked on the song with Kenney, and singer/songwriters Brandon Ratcliff and Sophia Scott. The vulnerable acoustic ballad has received thousands of likes and high praise on Instagram.

Scott commented, “Crying again. Thank you for being so brave and vulnerable you are incredible. This was such a magic day”

Kris Pooley, music director for “American Idol” and for artists including judge Katy Perry, wrote, “Oof…good Lord Laci”

Ashley Hess, a finalist alongside Booth on season 17 of “Idol,” wrote, “laciiiiii … this is unreal” with two broken heart emojis.

“Laci! this is so incredible,” wrote Ada Vox from season 16 of “Idol,” adding two crying emojis.

Country artist Jessica Lynn wrote, “Thank you for making music that means something.”

It’s not clear whether Booth has plans to release that song. She’s trying to get fans to pre-save another tune she filmed a music video for, “Damn Good in a Dive Bar,” with hopes of getting enough pre-saves to officially releasing it as a single on her own.