Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘American Idol’s’ Laine Hardy

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has released a statement after the LSU police department issued an arrest warrant against the singer as part of an “active investigation.”

Here is what we know so far.

The Louisiana State University Police Department Has Issued an Arrest Warrant For Laine Hardy

A representative for the university has confirmed to Heavy that there is “an active investigation” against Hardy, and Hardy’s attorney confirmed to USA Today that what was issued by the LSU police department is “a warrant for [Hardy’s] arrest.”

The full statement from Hardy’s attorney is as follows: “Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department on this matter.”

According to WAFB and WBRZ, two local news stations located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Louisiana State University Police Department has issued a warrant for the “American Idol” winner. Sources told the stations that Hardy is accused of monitoring a female’s conversations by leaving a listening device in her place of residence.

WAFB source said that the LSU police department is expected to announce charges against Hardy soon, while the WBRZ source said that Hardy is expected to turn himself in to the LSU police department on Friday, April 29. We will update this post as more details become available or new developments take place.

UPDATE: WBRZ reports that Hardy turned himself in to police Friday and was booked in relation to “interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication” as it pertains to a recording device his ex-girlfriend found in her dorm room. According to WBRZ, authorities found “several recordings” on the device, some of which included Hardy’s “very distinguishable” voice.

Hardy Issued His Own Statement on Social Media

In a statement posted to social media, the 21-year-old singer said that he is being “fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” but that he cannot speak directly about the allegations against him due to “the sensitive nature” of said allegations.

The statement reads:

Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward. -Laine Hardy

Hardy competed on and won season 17 of “American Idol” in the spring of 2019. Since appearing on the show, Hardy released an album in 2021 titled “Here’s to Anyone.” He has also charted two singles on the Digital Song Sales chart, “Flame” and “Memorize You.”

He is also slated to appear on the May 2 “Great Idol Reunion” episode of the milestone 20th season, singing a duet with fellow season 17 finalist Laci Kaye Booth. Heavy has reached out to ABC for comment about the allegations against Hardy and whether the reunion has already been filmed or if it is airing live and what ABC plans to do in light of the news about Hardy, but we have not heard back as of this writing. We will update this post accordingly if ABC responds.

“American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Calls Out ‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton