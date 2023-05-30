Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Trying to Avoid Jail Time for Felony

While Season 17 “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy tries to breathe new life into his music career after a tumultuous year, which included being arrested for bugging an ex-girlfriend’s dorm room and parting ways with his record label, the Louisiana native is now working to clear his criminal record and start fresh.

The 22-year-old country crooner is nearly three months into a pretrial program for nonviolent offenders, according to The Advocate, which could keep him from having to serve any jail time for his April 2022 wiretapping offense. Here’s what you need to know:

What Did Laine Hardy Get Arrested For?

Hardy won “American Idol” at age 17 and hit the ground running with a record deal, world travel, debut album release, and several years of big-time appearances, including a dream-come-true debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and an appearance at the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade.

But on April 29, 2022, according to USA Today, Hardy was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after “a woman and her roommate found a recording device inside their dorm room” at Louisiana State University (LSU). He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one felony count for “interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication,” according to an April 27 LSU arrest warrant affidavit obtained by E! News, and was released without bail.

According to Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate, most of the recordings took place over several weeks that February, capturing private conversations between Hardy’s ex-girlfriend and her roommate, as well as phone calls with her mom, but the device wasn’t discovered until April. When the ex-girlfriend confronted Hardy, the documents showed, he admitted to bugging her room and she provided screenshots of his admission to the police.

In a since-deleted tweet, Hardy issued the following statement after his arrest, per Music Mayhem Magazine:

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

In March 2023, according to The Advocate, Hardy began a “pretrial diversion program” via the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office. If he successfully completes the program, District Attorney Hillar Moore told the paper, he won’t be formally charged, meaning that he will have a clean record and avoid jail time. He was facing between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

What Kind of Program Does Laine Hardy Have to Complete?

District Attorney Moore told The Advocate that prosecutors had worked with Hardy and his attorney over the past year and coordinated with the victim — Hardy’s ex-girlfriend — about different ways to resolve the case. Since the arrest was Hardy’s first offense and was non-violent, the paper reported, he was a good candidate for the pretrial diversion program.

“We just felt that under the circumstances, and after consultation with the victim, that this was the best alternative to a very poor decision on his part,” Moore said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, pretrial diversion (PTD) programs “divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into alternative systems of supervision and services. PTD programs provide prosecutors with another tool – in addition to the traditional criminal justice process – to ensure accountability for criminal conduct, protect the public by reducing rates of recidivism, conserve prosecutive and judicial resources, and provide opportunities for treatment, rehabilitation, and community correction.”

The program that Hardy is participating in is designed to help offenders make better decisions in the future, Moore told The Advocate. The expectations and goals of the program are made on a case-by-case basis for each person by program coordinators, but “they often include community service and targeted behavior management courses,” the paper said.

“When you get into diversion, you’re diverted out of system,” Moore explained. “You’re not formally charged and if you complete all of the conditions, you will not be formally charged ever.”

Before entering the program, according to The Advocate, Hardy was first evaluated for any conditions he may suffer from and to try to determine the “root causes of his behavior and what treatments can help him.” The City of Baton Rouge’s description of its pretrial program says participants are assigned an officer who becomes their point of contact, monitoring their progress toward the requirements set to complete the program. Hardy enrolled in early March and it’s expected to take “a minimum of six months to a year to finish,” according to Music Mayhem Magazine, and if he completes all the conditions, he can petition the court to have the arrest removed from his criminal record. “It just depends on how quickly the person completes all of the conditions that the counselors in diversion feel are necessary for them to do,” Moore told The Advocate.