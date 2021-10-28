WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Drops New Music Video

Laine Hardy was the winner of season 17 of ABC’s “American Idol,” and he has continued to rise to new levels of fame across the music industry since then. Now, Hardy released a brand-new music video for his song “Memorize You.”

Hardy released his most recent album, Here’s to Anyone, in September 2021, and he has been releasing music videos to go with the songs on the album ever since.

Hardy announced the release on Twitter.

“Y’all can watch the #HeresToAnyone official video now,” Hardy wrote. “The song and video is for anyone who knows anything about living the small-town lifestyle. It’s a life that I love and I think some of y’all do too.”

“Here’s To Anyone” was written by Jacob Rice, John King and Derrick Southerland, and the song is about growing up in a small, southern town.

The music video itself shows off Hardy’s guitar skills in a small town while people he knows get coffee, go shopping, go to a Friday night football game, and participate in more activities that small towns are known for.

Fans seemed to love Hardy’s music video.

“This one I’m telling you better get you to Radio, I think this one might just do it!!!! This is my NEW FAVORITE… course I love all your songs,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another wrote, “This song ROCKS! I love Laine Hardy. He is so incredibly talented. I love his music.”

“You are a country music superstar,” one person commented. “Won’t be long and you will be accepting awards at the CMA.”

Hardy Wrote Two Songs On His Album

Hardy is the writer of two of the songs on his new album, the two titled “One of Those” and “The Other LA.” The rest of the songs on the album, according to Taste of Country, were written by David Lee Murphy, Jordan Reynolds, Josh Thompson, Busbee and Steve Moakler.

Here’s the tracklist for “Here’s to Anyone”:

“Authentic” (Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins, David Lee Murphy) “For a Girl” (Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Tony Martin, Johnny Dailey) “Here’s to Anyone” (Jacob Rice, John King, Derrick Southerland) “Memorize You” (Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes, Steven Dale Jones) “One of Those” (Laine Hardy, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz) “Comin’ Down” (Justin Weaver, Josh Miller, Josh Mirenda) “Ground I Grew Up On” (Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers, Brandon Kinney) “California Won’t” (Mike Busbee, Andrew Dorff, Jon Nite) “Tiny Town” (Tyler) “The Other LA” (Hardy, Erik Dylan, Andy Sheridan, Dan Isbell) “Let There Be Country” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nicholas)

Songs that are already out at the time of writing are “Authentic,” “Memorize You,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Other LA,” and “Let There Be Country.”

Hardy also appeared on “American Idol” in 2020 as a guest, and he later made a trip overseas, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

During the trip, Hardy performed for US service members at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. He performed “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Tiny Town.” He also performed a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Hardy previously took the time to thank “American Idol” for helping his career along.

“I learned so much about what it takes to perform a good show during my time on @americanidol and I have all of the judges to thank for that,” he wrote on Instagram. “@lukebryan, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and @katyperry y’all are the best #TBT #AmericanIdol.”

“American Idol” returns for season 20 in the early months of 2022.

