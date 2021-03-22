Laine Hardy, 2019 ‘American Idol’ Winner: Where Is He Now?

Laine Hardy was crowned the champion of ABC’s American Idol in 2019 over runner-up and fan-favorite contestant Alejandro Aranda. His first single was titled “Flame,” and the song released in May 2019. So, where is Hardy now?

Hardy hasn’t been laying low in the music industry since his American Idol win. Instead, the singer-songwriter has released new music and hosted new shows. Hardy has nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, where he often teases and releases new music.

Hardy released his first extended play in May 2018 before he was on American Idol. The EP was titled In the Bayou, and it was self-released.

Hardy Released New Songs in April 2020

Hardy released a new song, titled, “Ground I Grew Up On,” in May 2020 accompanied by both an original and an acoustic YouTube video.

Other songs that Hardy has released include “Blue Christmas,” “Flame,” “Ground I Grew Up On,” “Let There Be Country,” and “Tiny Town.” None of the songs are album singles, and they’ve all been released separately.

Hardy has 128,000 subscribers on his personal channel YouTube at the time of writing, and his VEVO channel, which is all for his music, has 34,000 subscribers at the time of writing. His most recent video on that channel, “Please Come Home For Christmas,” has over 171,000 views at the time of writing.

Hardy Hosted Virtual Concerts

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hardy hosted virtual concerts.

Hardy also appeared on American Idol in 2020 as a guest, and he recently made a trip overseas, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

During the trip, Hardy performed for US service members at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. He performed “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Tiny Town.” He also performed a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

“My band and I greatly appreciate the sacrifice that each of the service members make for our country,” Hardy told the outlet. “We are thankful for everything we were able to honorably experience while here. This will be a moment in my life I will never forget.”

Hardy also took the time recently to thank American Idol for helping his career along.

“I learned so much about what it takes to perform a good show during my time on @americanidol and I have all of the judges to thank for that,” he wrote on Instagram. “@lukebryan, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and @katyperry y’all are the best #TBT #AmericanIdol.”

Hardy also shared other throwbacks to his time on American Idol and asked fans if they were watching the new season of the show.

Hardy also has a dog that he loves.

“Some of y’all may already know him, but if not, allow me to introduce Mr. Jet Hardy,” he wrote. “I’m biased, but I think he’s the best dog… what about y’all? Tell me about your pups!”

The American Idol winner also performed alongside former American Idol contestants and finalists Laci Kaye Booth, Kat & Alex, Lauren Mascitti, Louis Knight and Grace Leer in a virtual performance leading up to the new season of the show.

