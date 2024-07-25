‘American Idol’ Star Cancels Shows After Dad’s Sudden Death at 52

Six months after he walked her down the aisle, country star Lauren Alaina is mourning the sudden death of her father, Jerry Eugene (J.J.) Suddeth. Alaina, the “American Idol” runner-up to Scotty McCreery in 2011, shared the heartbreaking news via social media on July 24, 2024, and canceled several upcoming performances.

“We lost my daddy last night, and I really don’t have words yet,” Alaina, 29, wrote in white letters on a black background in her Instagram post, which was flooded with condolences from fans and other music stars. “I want to let y’all know that I’m not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family.”

Before signing her message with her dad’s longtime nickname for her, she wrote, “Thank you for your prayers and understanding. Pinky 🤍”

Suddeth died at age 52 on July 23, according to his obituary, and was engaged to be married. After Alaina was on “Idol,” her parents divorced and Suddeth entered rehab for alcoholism, she told Parade in 2017. Both of her parents remarried, but her stepfather died of cancer in 2018, per Us Weekly, and Suddeth’s relationship didn’t last. However, on June 9, he posted engagement photos after proposing to Lori Lytle.

Lauren Alaina Was Scheduled to Join Jason Aldean on Tour Until Her Dad’s Death

Alaina was very close with her dad, who was not only present for her Georgia wedding to Cam Arnold on February 5, but was the inspiration for a song she wrote for their dad-and-daughter dance at the reception.

The “Thicc as Thieves” singer posted a video tribute to him shortly after the wedding, writing that she would “never forget” dancing to the emotional song with her father.

Alaina also posted a tribute to Suddeth on June 16, writing, “Happy Fathers Day to “my old man” with a heart the size of Texas!! I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin’. Love, your turd (pinky) 🤍”

According to Suddeth’s obituary, a private visitation and funeral has been scheduled for July 29 at a funeral home in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, after which he’ll be buried at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Tennessee, less than 10 miles away.

As she grieves, Alaina has officially canceled her appearances at three upcoming shows; she was scheduled to join Jason Aldean’s tour on July 25 in Savannah, Georgia, but has backed out of that concert as well as the July 26 show in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Alaina was also scheduled to headline a concert in Charlotte on July 27, which has been canceled. She is not scheduled to perform again until August 1, per her website, in Darien Center, New York.

This is the second time in 2024 that Alaina has canceled shows due to a death in her family. After her grandmother died on April 29, the family gathered to remember her mom’s mom at the same funeral home where Alaina’s father will be honored.

Country Music Stars & Fans Share Their Condolences With Lauren Alaina

More than 10,000 fans and celebrity friends flooded Alaina’s post about her father’s death with messages of sympathy and love.

Country star Brantley Gilbert wrote, “Prayers to you and the family! Here for anything y’all need”

Another country music artist, Jake Owen, commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss Lauren. Sending you love and strength from my family.”

Trisha Yearwood, who inducted Alaina into the Grand Old Opry in 2022, wrote, “I love you. So very sorry. ❤”

Alaina’s fellow season 10 finalist Pia Toscano wrote, “Lauren, I am so sorry. Sending tons of love & support to you and your family ❤️”

Supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley offered, “May precious memories of your happiest days together remain fresh forever. heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. He raised a sweet daughter. ❤️”

Knowing how close Alaina was with her dad, many fans shared heartbreaking comments and memories with the singer, too.

One person wrote, “So sad 😞 loosing my dad was the hardest part in my life . He was soo soo special to me. I understand how you feel and what you’re going through. Be brave for him and embrace his life and love . ❤️”

Another commented, “Oh my God Lauren wait what?!? How?! Oh my God 😲😧😧😧 I’m truly at a loss for words 😭 I had a horrible feeling all day yesterday that something happened or was going to happen but I never thought anything of this magnitude I feel absolutely gutted I had the honor of meeting him in person he was such a genuine human being”

At the time of publication, Suddeth’s cause of death had not been shared.