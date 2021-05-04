Lauren Alaina Speaks Out About ‘Scary’ Past Relationship

Lauren Alaina is ready to move on from a toxic relationship that she called “hurtful” and “scary.”

On May 3, 2021, the “American Idol” alum and country star posted an emotional four-part message on social media, hinting at a past relationship that severely affected her mental health.

Alaina did not mention the person by name, leaving fans to guess that ex’s identity.

“Being in a relationship with an addict is scary, deceitful, and hard to manage. I was fortunate to have access to tools to help me get through that time,” the “Getting Over Him” singer wrote. Some of those tools, as Alaina mentioned, included therapy.

“I needed to get my feet back on the ground before I could feel ready to finally speak up for myself,” she continued. In the message, Alaina also shined a light on Mental Health Awareness Month, writing, “I want to use my platform as a light in the world to help myself and others to love themselves fully and love others fully.”

So what else did Alaina say about her relationship?

What Alaina Said About Her Past Relationship

While the singer did not mention her ex by name, she did write that it was “a personal experience that truly stopped me in my tracks,” adding, “It was very public, and it was very hurtful.” She also wrote that it all went down nearly two years ago.

Back in 2019, the singer was romantically involved with comedian John Crist, who later that year, in September, was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a piece published by Charisma News.

Alaina announced she was dating Crist in May of 2019 on “The Bobby Bones Show.” A few months later, in September, the singer appeared on the show again, this time sharing news of their break-up ahead of her debut on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Prior to her relationship with Crist, she was engaged to her high school sweetheart, Alex Hopkins, according to People.

Fans React With Supportive Messages

I was trapped in a relationship with an addict that turned in mental, physical and emotionally abusive. So my heart goes out to anyone dealing with this. Thank you for telling your story. God bless you. — brandimvan (@brandimvan) May 4, 2021

Plenty of fans took to social media to shower Alaina with support following her heartfelt message on social media.

“I’m so proud of you and will ALWAYS support you! Speaking out is going to help so many people going through a similar situation. Love you,” one user responded on Twitter.

Another wrote, “After years of finally finding myself and going through a very similar situation I just want to say THANK YOU for opening up. You are truly an angel and always remember God never gives us struggles we cannot handle.”

Some followers thought she should’ve mentioned the ex-boyfriend’s name for the sake of clarity.

“As a long-time follower, I know who you are talking about. My concern is that Alex [Hopkins] will get the brunt of this post. You had two break-ups in one year. If you’re going to come clean then you should probably name names so that the innocent aren’t penalized,” another user wrote.

In a separate post, Alaina thanked her fans on Twitter for their supportive comments, writing: “It means so much to me.”

Thank you for the outpouring of love since yesterday. It means so much to me. ❤️ — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) May 4, 2021

