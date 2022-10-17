“American Idol” Star Lauren Alaina Jumps Out of Helicopter

“American Idol” season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, and that is just what she did this week. In the new Circle All Access show “Inside The Base”, when she participated in basic training exercises and jumped out of a Black Hawk helicopter on a visit to Fort Benning in Georgia.

See more about Alaina’s jump, including a behind-the-scenes clip, below.

Lauren Alaina Goes Through Basic Training & Jumps Out of a Black Hawk

“Inside The Base” is a show that takes country music stars “inside the base to train alongside active-duty soldiers,” says singer-songwriter Michael Ray, “We’ll be putting our skills and strength to the test to see if we have what it takes to be called ‘our nation’s finest’.” In addition to Ray and Lauren Alaina, the other stars going “Inside The Base” are Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Craig Morgan, Jo Smith, Drake White, and Mark Wills.

In addition to skydiving, Alaina also went through a basic training obstacle course and performed her single “Getting Over Him” for the soldiers at Fort Benning.

“The military means – the army specifically, because of my daddy – means so much to me, so good choice everybody, thank you for being here,” Alaina says to the soldiers of Echo 258 Infantry before beginning her performance.

This is not Alaina’s first time performing for the United States military. In 2021, the Georgia native went to Florida for a visit to MacDill Air Force Base, where she met with some of the soldiers, tour the base, and give a performance sponsored by Yuengling beer.

Fans loved to see Alaina giving her best effort during her training at Fort Benning. “Laughing at you trying to save your nails while getting all down and gritty! Good job! From an Army grandma,” one fan commented on Circle All Access’s post.

“Great job Lauren and you’re one true American soldier,” commented another fan.

Lauren Alaina Has an Adventurous Side

This is not Lauren Alaina’s first time jumping out of a plane.

Taste of Country reported on Alaina skydiving for the first time in 2014. The company she went with, Chattanooga Skydiving Company, posted a clip of the singer taking the jump. The singer appeared nervous prior to the jump, saying “I’m apparently about to jump out of a plane,” however she loved the experience and went on Twitter to tell her fans, “Went skydiving yesterday for the first time. Another one of my last minute decisions. It was so incredible. I recommend it strongly. Xo”

Alaina has also appeared on the CBS reality show “Beyond The Edge”, which put celebrities survival skills to the test by having them live in the jungles of Panama and compete in challenges to raise money for charities.

On the show, Alaina was on the winning team on each of the first four challenges. Alaina injured her foot when she tripped and fell during the fifth challenge (the only one she lost). She had to be rushed to the hospital for an x-ray, and was eventually pulled from the competition after they came back showing a torn ligament.

Alaina earned $42,750 for her charity, The Next Door, during the competition. The Next Door, based in Nashville, “provides services to women who are impacted by addiction, mental illness, trauma and/or incarceration.”

“Inside The Base” airs Saturdays at 10:30 pm on the Circle network. More information on how to watch can be found on the network’s website.

